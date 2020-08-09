EDUCATION BEAT: Looking for new job training? Call this number

My friends, if you want to change careers and/or better yourself (or know of someone who does), then you might be reading the right words.
The folks at Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Regional Adult Education Program (yes, that’s quite a mouthful) are good people. I mean really, really good people. I should know. I worked for them for nearly 25 years as an adult education teacher at the Bristol Jail. I know how passionate they are about helping educate and uplift adults in our region.
Back when I taught two nights a week at the jail, a student earning their GED (General High School Equivalency Diploma) was of paramount importance. Over the years, I was honored to help over 300 men earn such a degree while they were incarcerated, therefore giving them greater hope for obtaining a job upon their release. Working with these adults (and their families) proved to me to be every bit as rewarding as did working with the elementary-school aged children I taught by day.
But since I last taught jail inmates, some things have changed in adult education … and they have changed for the better.
If you dropped out of high school, earning a GED can still provide an important leap upward in the workforce world. MRRAEP can certainly help you earn that diploma … and their classes are free!
But equally as important as earning a diploma can be getting practical training for jobs that are immediately available in the local workplace.
So here’s some great news; the good people at Mount Rogers, headed up by an extremely nice lady named Shirley Carlson, have partnered up with local community colleges to provide much-needed technical/vocational classes for their students.
Due to the federal government’s Workforce Development Opportunity Act, such classes are now readily available to anyone who needs training regarding one or more of the many good-paying occupations in which there are currently jobs available locally; welding, health care system workers, electrical workers, plumbing, dental assistants, computer specialists and auto mechanics, just to name a few.
The good people at MRRAEP keep a pulse on the economy to see which particular jobs are most needed locally at the present time. Then they partner up to personally educate and train you how best to attain these jobs. If you are a resident in Southwest Virginia, they can serve you. (If you live in Tennessee, please call them anyway. I am sure they will direct you to the people to whom you need to speak in the Volunteer state.)
Any adult can sign up for any of these vocational/technical education classes. Call my friend Shirley (or my other friend, Brenda). Both are at 276-619-4396. Your personal interests and needs will be held paramount when assessing what classes/training you many need.
Don’t forget; the classes at Mount Rogers Regional Adult Education Program are completely free! As is your testing to determine your personal abilities and interests. To enroll, you must be at least 18 years of age and out of the public school system.
If you are currently working during the day, but would like to improve your lot in life, evening classes are also available to you.
Even if you are not specifically interested in a new career at the moment, MRRAEP offers what are termed as “work readiness skills;” how to do job searches, how to create resumes, how to fill out job applications, basic computer skills, budgeting, etc.
Thank you for reading this particular column, my friends, and for passing on the information contained herein. The opportunity to receive training and education for jobs that are immediately available in our local workforce is something that too many in our region know too little about. Let’s all do all we can to pass it on. Thank you, again.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence
