EDUCATION BEAT: Letters to inmates

And, oh, how she loves you! She tells me that you call her every chance you can. That is a good son. I am proud of you for that, _____. Indeed, I am proud of you for many things.

I am proud of your good behavior. I hear you have not gotten into any trouble there now for many years on end. That is so good to hear. You never were any trouble in elementary school, either, as I recall. You were always wanting to help out in any way you could.

In fact, I recall you coming back to my class to read to my students once you moved on up in grade level. No one made you do it. You volunteered. You just wanted to do something to help others. I have always been so proud of you for that.

I know you have hopes of getting paroled in a few years. I don’t want to take away that hope. It is a light to guide you daily, I know; a true light in darkness. And you should follow it, as best you can.

Yet even if that light ever goes out, I want you to keep being you, right where you are, ____, no matter how long you are there. You can bring light to others daily, right where you are. You can help blunt racism (which, as you have learned, works in many ways) by being kind to people of all color.