EDUCATION BEAT: Letters to inmates

I got to know nearly 2,000 jail inmates over a quarter century while teaching nights at the Bristol Jail. (Some I had even previously taught when they were in elementary school).
I learned that one of the most exciting things that can happen in an inmate’s life is to get a positive letter from a loved one.
Word-for-word, here is an actual letter that I am mailing out today.
“Dear ______
It’s your old teacher from Van Pelt Elementary, Mr. Talley! I know you remember me because we always had so much fun together.
However, I know it’s not so much fun where you are now. Yet as I’m sure you have discovered already, there are good people in prison, too. People of all color. People of all kinds. People from every way of life.
____, please remember that you are blessed in a big way. You have family out here who love you dearly. As you well know, there are countless men in prison who have absolutely no one who cares at all what happens to them.
I visit your mom every year about this time, to help her out a bit with food and gifts on my Santa visits around town. As you already know, your mom is an amazing lady. She helps look after so many kids, including some who are not even kin. She tells me, “I try to keep them doing well in school, going to church, and doing what’s right.” As you know, she is a light in this world.
And, oh, how she loves you! She tells me that you call her every chance you can. That is a good son. I am proud of you for that, _____. Indeed, I am proud of you for many things.
I am proud of your good behavior. I hear you have not gotten into any trouble there now for many years on end. That is so good to hear. You never were any trouble in elementary school, either, as I recall. You were always wanting to help out in any way you could.
In fact, I recall you coming back to my class to read to my students once you moved on up in grade level. No one made you do it. You volunteered. You just wanted to do something to help others. I have always been so proud of you for that.
I know you have hopes of getting paroled in a few years. I don’t want to take away that hope. It is a light to guide you daily, I know; a true light in darkness. And you should follow it, as best you can.
Yet even if that light ever goes out, I want you to keep being you, right where you are, ____, no matter how long you are there. You can bring light to others daily, right where you are. You can help blunt racism (which, as you have learned, works in many ways) by being kind to people of all color.
I remember how much fun you could be. Maybe you could lighten up the mood sometimes whenever things get too serious. Humor is a big healer of pain everywhere.
I remember how much you liked helping people. There are countless ways to help people where you are, right now. You can be a peacemaker where there is violence (again, humor works wonders at this). You can help someone study. You can show kindness to people who likely have never seen even a hint of it in their lives (unless somebody wanted something in return). You can show trust in people who’ve never in all their lives been trusted (I’ve found that such people will do anything not to let you down, if they know you believe in them).
There’s so much good you can do, ____ , right where you are. In fact, you may be able to do as much real good in there as I do out here. Think about that for a moment.
Again, I am proud of you, ___________ . I always have been. I always will be. I love you. Mr. T.”
My friends, if you have a family member or friend who is incarcerated, please write them a positive letter. It will prove more valuable than gold to them. It will change their lives — and yours. Thank you.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a former McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
