Education Beat: Having some fun while teaching

“Travis,” I said, “I promise you are not in trouble. But if you don’t mind going out in the hall and read there until we’re done in here.”

So when recess time came, we walked out the door to retrieve Travis. But he was nowhere to be found.

In the room across the hall, however, I heard a teacher’s voice calling Travis by name. I quickly knocked on her door. There stood Travis, holding his book about dogs.

The good lady said, “Mr. Talley, I walked by this young man and all he could do was point to his book and laugh. He’s not reading, so I had him vacation with me ’til you came and got him.”

“Ma’am,” I said, “I assure you he meant no disrespect. He just happened to find a pic of a dog that looks exactly like me.”

“That’s impossible!” retorted my colleague, grabbing the book from Travis and asking him to point out the dog. (It must be noted that I had scarcely seen this teacher snicker when in front of children, let alone chuckle, snort or guffaw.)

The dear soul stared at the pic through the bottom of her glasses for a moment, then she looked up at me. Then she looked back down at the pic. Finally she exclaimed, “It does look exactly like you! I can scarcely tell a difference.”

Then she began to snicker. Then chuckle. Then snort. Then guffaw. As did we all.

Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.