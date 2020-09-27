Education Beat: Having some fun while teaching

One must try to stir up some fun, as much as one can (especially when teaching).
In 30 years, I never once stood accused of not having enough fun while teaching. In fact, I dare say rare was the hour that passed without my stirring up some fun of some type.
The Great White Ape
I once owned a Halloween suit that remarkably resembled a mountain gorilla (spray painted white). One year in my class sat a 5th grader named Jason who was nearly as big as me. Therefore, I deemed him the perfect size for a Great White Ape caper. I sneaked the suit to Jason and told him to go to the boys’ bathroom and get dressed, then walk back down the hall and into my classroom. I felt this was sure to stir us up some frightful fun near Halloween.
But as a couple of guys named Robert Burns and John Steinbeck once reminded us; the best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.
In a few moments I heard a blood-curdling scream bounce off the walls from down the hallway. It was a female scream. An adult female scream.
The Great White Ape came scrambling around the corner and into my classroom, “Mr. Talley!” it yelled. “I think I may have just scared an old lady to death. She looks dead layin’ down in the hall!”
I scrambled down the hallway and helped the good lady to her feet.
Upon further investigation, it seems that she was a representative from the state education office who was paying a surprise visit to our school that day. It just so happened her visit came at the very instant the Great White Ape came lurking around the corner of the hallway in her direction.
(Yes, I kept my job.)
Travis and the Mexican Hairless
My first few years teaching elementary school, I taught every subject. One of my favorite subjects was reading. I found the best way to inspire my students to improve on their reading skills was not by doing worksheets, decoding words or memorizing phonemes. I simply had them read.
Oh, and when they read, I read, too. Right there in front of them. There’s nothing better to mold children’s behavior than modeling good behavior for them.
Indeed, we set aside an hour a day to read silently, each on our own, whatever we wanted.
One day while reading Travis began to snicker. Then snickers became chuckles. Chuckles became snorts. And snorts became guffaws.
I asked Travis to show me what he was reading. It was a book about dogs. “Look, Mr. T., this Mexican Hairless looks just like you!”
I laughed hard, too, and agreed with Travis. Then I sent him back to read again. But he began again to go through a series of snickers, chuckles, snorts and guffaws in ascending order.
“Travis,” I said, “I promise you are not in trouble. But if you don’t mind going out in the hall and read there until we’re done in here.”
So when recess time came, we walked out the door to retrieve Travis. But he was nowhere to be found.
In the room across the hall, however, I heard a teacher’s voice calling Travis by name. I quickly knocked on her door. There stood Travis, holding his book about dogs.
The good lady said, “Mr. Talley, I walked by this young man and all he could do was point to his book and laugh. He’s not reading, so I had him vacation with me ’til you came and got him.”
“Ma’am,” I said, “I assure you he meant no disrespect. He just happened to find a pic of a dog that looks exactly like me.”
“That’s impossible!” retorted my colleague, grabbing the book from Travis and asking him to point out the dog. (It must be noted that I had scarcely seen this teacher snicker when in front of children, let alone chuckle, snort or guffaw.)
The dear soul stared at the pic through the bottom of her glasses for a moment, then she looked up at me. Then she looked back down at the pic. Finally she exclaimed, “It does look exactly like you! I can scarcely tell a difference.”
Then she began to snicker. Then chuckle. Then snort. Then guffaw. As did we all.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
