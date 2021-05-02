EDUCATION BEAT: Fighting racism while supporting the police

One can choose to support equality under the law for people of color, while also choosing to support our peace officers in the just exercise of their honorable duties. There does not have to be an “either/or” option here. One can fully support both. In fact, to adequately fight systemic racism and promote real peace within our society, we must support both.

We must keep in mind that none of us are immune to the effects of systemic racism. Indeed, some of us who are sworn against it can unwittingly be acting otherwise. For instance, one day I had a large group of children taking a lunch break with me on a hike, when I asked a passerby (who happened to be a Black friend of mine) to point out which child in my care he thought might be the “smartest.” I followed his eyes intently as he scanned the children. I couldn’t help but notice that he hardly glanced at the Black and Hispanic children there. He gave a bit more effort to scanning the white children. Ultimately, he chose an Asian child as being the “smartest.”

Yes, we must all be mindful, as we can so easily become self-inflicted victims of systemic racism ourselves.