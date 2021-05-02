EDUCATION BEAT: Fighting racism while supporting the police

“If you ain’t offerin’ a good solution to a problem, then you’ve lost your right to fuss about the problem.” My father told me that. It still rings true to me (though many people are still prone to do little more than fuss and blame, offering no “good” solutions).
Many people also have a strong tendency to make things too complicated. Being complicated is easy. Simplifying things is difficult.
And if someone wants to offer solutions to a problem, I would want to know how “qualified” and “experienced” they are to do so. Indeed, it all comes down to one of my favorite words. Education.
I taught at the Bristol Jail for nearly a quarter of a century. Nearly half of my inmate/students were people of color. I became lifetime friends with so many of these good people. As a result, I may well have more friends of color than many of my fellow friends of color do. Yes, that last sentence is worth reading again. Therefore, I feel uniquely qualified (even as a white man in America) to speak to systemic racism. I have personally seen it “in action” toward many of my friends.
It should also be noted that I have always adamantly disagreed with any friend of color who seeks to wave the banner of social injustice as a cover for committing crime. This type of “enabling” ultimately serves only to tarnish the cause of social justice and further segregate us all.
One can choose to support equality under the law for people of color, while also choosing to support our peace officers in the just exercise of their honorable duties. There does not have to be an “either/or” option here. One can fully support both. In fact, to adequately fight systemic racism and promote real peace within our society, we must support both.
We must keep in mind that none of us are immune to the effects of systemic racism. Indeed, some of us who are sworn against it can unwittingly be acting otherwise. For instance, one day I had a large group of children taking a lunch break with me on a hike, when I asked a passerby (who happened to be a Black friend of mine) to point out which child in my care he thought might be the “smartest.” I followed his eyes intently as he scanned the children. I couldn’t help but notice that he hardly glanced at the Black and Hispanic children there. He gave a bit more effort to scanning the white children. Ultimately, he chose an Asian child as being the “smartest.”
Yes, we must all be mindful, as we can so easily become self-inflicted victims of systemic racism ourselves.
One simple solution to reduce systemic racism that I’ve heard proposed is to have our peace officers more “ethnically reflect” the communities in which they serve. Imagine the community trust that would be enhanced by encouraging more young people of color to become peace officers.
Locally, four friends of color immediately come to mind. Serving as peace officers in Bristol, Virginia; Mo Harris, Tyrone Foster and our chief of police, John Austin. And serving in Bristol, Tennessee; my ex-student, Tianna Macias.
Another ex-student of mine, a young Black man, is currently training to be a peace officer in Chicago. Yes, he will be in quite a bit of danger there. But in his words, he feels a call to “make peace” within the community. And he tells me that he prefers to be called a “peace” officer, instead of a “police” officer, whenever possible. Perhaps that’s another simple solution in the right direction. I think there is great power in his words. As you may have noticed, I have taken his advice in writing this column.
There is much in a name.
Speaking of “names,” there is another name that might go a very long way toward peace and justice for all. That name would be “brother.”
When I taught at the Bristol Jail, I asked all my students to call each other “brother” while in my presence. Over time, they began to see each other as “family.”
Please join me, my brothers and sisters. My family. Together we can strive to eliminate systemic racism, while still fully supporting our peace officers in their honorable duty of serving us all.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence