EDUCATION BEAT: Facing physical pain

Neuropathy in my right foot (two toes are permanently numb), large bunions on both big toes, arthritis in right ankle, gout damage in right foot, bad ligaments in left knee, degenerative disc disease, torn rotator cuff in left shoulder, cyst on neck vertebrae causing pinched nerves and fairly constant pain.
Yes, I realize that many of my friends have more serious health problems than me. Nagging and constant pains have I aplenty, but none will kill me. I’ve got friends who are blind, wheelchair bound and/or suffering from deadly diseases. What all I’ve listed above I count as “little” things. I’ve been blessed.
My heart and lungs and arms and legs are all in good shape (if my feet hang in there). I’m very blessed to be able to hike in the nearby woods every day. And the good Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise, I will hike ’til I can hike no more.
Children handle pain in as many different ways as there are children under the sun. Each child has his or her own unique universe of physical pain response and tolerance (as do we adults, of course).
Johnny ran up to me on the playground — smiling, as Johnny always did. “I think I may have broke my arm yesterday playin’ at the apartment,” he told me, just as calmly as if he were to tell me that two plus two equals four.
“I didn’t want to tell anybody. But I couldn’t sleep much last night, and then I couldn’t hardly hold a pencil this mornin’. That’s why my hand writin’ was so bad on the paper I handed in. So I thought maybe I should tell you about it right now.” Johnny never cried. He never even winced. Only smiled.
A short time later Johnny was in the Bristol ER where it was confirmed that he had suffered a compound fracture of his right arm.
Megan was an ex-student of mine dying from leukemia. When I visited this little girl in her hospital room in another city far away, she was so filled with joy I thought she’d burst up from her bed and through the ceiling. “Being bald is not so bad, is it, Mr. T?” She smiled at me as she pulled off her wig when I took off my hat. “Dying is not so bad, either. A lot of people never even got to live. And I did.”
Bridget called me one summer. “I’m blind, Mr. T.,” were her first words. Since Bridget liked to joke, I replied, “Then open your eyes.” “No, Mr. T., I am really blind.” I won’t go into the how’s and why’s of her blindness here. But I will tell you that she is one of the most courageous souls I’ve ever known (and I’ve known a lot). When she became an adult, I invited Bridget to my class every year to speak to my students about how to live well and joyfully with a disability.
Julie had a tiny papercut on her finger. It didn’t even break the skin. But the way she hollered and yodeled and carried on, you’d have thought someone had just cut her finger completely off with a machete. “I want to go home!” she yelled. (I got in trouble for not allowing her to call her mom, but … if I could go back in time right now, I still would not let her call her mom.)
Jacob fell and lightly skinned his knee while on a hike with me deep in the woods. If the ancient Assyrians had reincarnated and dragged him by their chariots through the desert for a day he couldn’t have cried any louder. I dabbed a little antibiotic on his barely visible wound and told him I was going to leave him for the coyotes if he didn’t come on. (Yes, I got in trouble for that, too. Yes, I’d do and say the same again.)
We do well when we teach children how best to face physical pain, my friends. And as with all things regarding children, teaching is not done best by mere words. But by example.
My friends, I hope we are all teaching our children and grandchildren to be more like Johnny and Bridget and Megan, facing life’s pains with a joyful heart.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.