EDUCATION BEAT: Facing physical pain

A short time later Johnny was in the Bristol ER where it was confirmed that he had suffered a compound fracture of his right arm.

Megan was an ex-student of mine dying from leukemia. When I visited this little girl in her hospital room in another city far away, she was so filled with joy I thought she’d burst up from her bed and through the ceiling. “Being bald is not so bad, is it, Mr. T?” She smiled at me as she pulled off her wig when I took off my hat. “Dying is not so bad, either. A lot of people never even got to live. And I did.”

Bridget called me one summer. “I’m blind, Mr. T.,” were her first words. Since Bridget liked to joke, I replied, “Then open your eyes.” “No, Mr. T., I am really blind.” I won’t go into the how’s and why’s of her blindness here. But I will tell you that she is one of the most courageous souls I’ve ever known (and I’ve known a lot). When she became an adult, I invited Bridget to my class every year to speak to my students about how to live well and joyfully with a disability.