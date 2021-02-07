EDUCATION BEAT: Does a conspiracy theory have a hold on you?

“The last presidential election was fraudulently manipulated to produce the outcome it did. It does not matter that not a single court in all the land found no evidence that the outcome was affected by voter fraud. Why? Because all the courts were unwittingly in on the scheme, too. They were the victims of mind control that is being generated from the hidden deep state that exists within this country. We must take back our country. Now.”
“Many politicians in Congress are pedophiles. I know this because I read about it daily from a news source that is not fake and not afraid to speak the real truth that most people never get to hear. Our government no longer speaks the real truth. A group of us truth seekers called QAnon seek to battle against the devil worshipping pedophiles who secretly control the government, Hollywood, big business, social platforms, and the media. We must take our country back. Now.”
“This COVID vaccine that everyone is now touting is really just a way for the government to control us more. They are actually implanting nanotechnology microchips into our bodies. The government will then be able to alter our DNA and monitor our every move. Eventually they will even take over our minds. We must resist these vaccines. We must take our country back. Now.”
“The government is canceling our White culture and heritage. They do not want a White America anymore. All our history is being rewritten to prepare us for a Black and Brown future, where Whites will have no rights. It is racism in reverse. Whites are the victims. Especially Whites who live away from big cities, like me. We must resist this destruction. Whites made America great. We must take our country back. Now.”
I would not shake my head too much in disgust at the outrageous lunacy of the viewpoints above, my friends. Such conspiracy theories are currently believed by tens of millions of Americans. Some who read these words will have also been so swayed.
The big question is: How do you reason with someone who has already (to borrow a horrific Jim Jones/cult analogy) “swallowed the Kool-Aid”?
Uh … you don’t. I have personally tried it. Many times. In my kindest and gentlest and most logical way. But to no avail.
I have found that the best way to get these people (some of whom are good friends of mine) to somehow begin to turn away from believing widespread lies and hoaxes is to actually “listen” to them.
After listening (preferably in person and not online), I can then ask them about the valid independent sources they have to show me regarding what they believe to be true. (They have no such valid independent sources, of course, but I still listen intently and honestly to them anyway.)
If they get angry (which they inevitably will do), I then try to steer the subject toward something more mutually pleasant. After all, I do not want to lose them as a friend. These are good people in general. The terrible paradox of their fate is, in their zealotry to keep us all from being brainwashed, that is precisely what they have allowed these conspiracy theories to do to them.
If possible, I try to lure an affected friend away from the constant and addictive bombardment they are receiving regarding these bogus theories. (If these types of things are all one hears, reads, and sees, then … little wonder one falls prey.)
Whenever a conspiracy theory takes hold of someone, it becomes like a drug to them. Indeed, one must go through a painful withdrawal stage to come back from it.
Will the tens of millions of citizens who have been duped by conspiracies ever be able to clearly see the truth again?
Maybe. Maybe not.
After all, the truth is not up to our government. Or aliens. Or social media. Or mind control chips.
The truth is ultimately up to who holds the real power in this country. And that would be you and me. We, the people.
Yes, it takes great patience and courage to help our misguided friends find their way up and out of the dark rabbit holes of hoaxes and conspiracy theories. But for the sake of our country, we must try.
Common sense and reason must take back our country. Now.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence