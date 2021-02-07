EDUCATION BEAT: Does a conspiracy theory have a hold on you?

“The last presidential election was fraudulently manipulated to produce the outcome it did. It does not matter that not a single court in all the land found no evidence that the outcome was affected by voter fraud. Why? Because all the courts were unwittingly in on the scheme, too. They were the victims of mind control that is being generated from the hidden deep state that exists within this country. We must take back our country. Now.”

“Many politicians in Congress are pedophiles. I know this because I read about it daily from a news source that is not fake and not afraid to speak the real truth that most people never get to hear. Our government no longer speaks the real truth. A group of us truth seekers called QAnon seek to battle against the devil worshipping pedophiles who secretly control the government, Hollywood, big business, social platforms, and the media. We must take our country back. Now.”

“This COVID vaccine that everyone is now touting is really just a way for the government to control us more. They are actually implanting nanotechnology microchips into our bodies. The government will then be able to alter our DNA and monitor our every move. Eventually they will even take over our minds. We must resist these vaccines. We must take our country back. Now.”