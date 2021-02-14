EDUCATION BEAT: Discerning fact from opinion

I do not like to write about politics. In fact, I practically hate it. “Hate” is a strong word, and one which I rarely use, but I would not be far wrong to use the word here. The main reason being that I know I am bound to hurt the feelings of some of my friends. I cherish all my friends; my Republican friends, my Democrat friends, and my “neither one” friends, all with equal value.

And as my closest friends know, I publicly favor neither major American political party over the other. I am one of those beings who is apparently becoming a bit rarer in America these days, as I remain politically unaffiliated. If someone were to throw me up in the air I’d likely fall back to Earth and hit the line that divides the two parties directly in the middle.

(As for the political “middle,” I wish more would join me here. It’s a much nicer place here. Toward the middle. Not on the fringes of either party. But toward the middle. Where we can get good things done together. The only place where things ever get done well.)

As for Republican party values, I strongly admire their ideals of a smaller federal government and individual responsibility.

As for Democratic party values, I am equally keen about their causes of equal rights and social justice for all.