EDUCATION BEAT: Discerning fact from opinion

I do not like to write about politics. In fact, I practically hate it. “Hate” is a strong word, and one which I rarely use, but I would not be far wrong to use the word here. The main reason being that I know I am bound to hurt the feelings of some of my friends. I cherish all my friends; my Republican friends, my Democrat friends, and my “neither one” friends, all with equal value.
And as my closest friends know, I publicly favor neither major American political party over the other. I am one of those beings who is apparently becoming a bit rarer in America these days, as I remain politically unaffiliated. If someone were to throw me up in the air I’d likely fall back to Earth and hit the line that divides the two parties directly in the middle.
(As for the political “middle,” I wish more would join me here. It’s a much nicer place here. Toward the middle. Not on the fringes of either party. But toward the middle. Where we can get good things done together. The only place where things ever get done well.)
As for Republican party values, I strongly admire their ideals of a smaller federal government and individual responsibility.
As for Democratic party values, I am equally keen about their causes of equal rights and social justice for all.
Most of my friends are Republican, as is most of my family. The times in my life I have voted for either a Republican or a Democratic candidate are about equal. I admire the many good qualities of both parties. Yet I also try not to shy away from writing articles that seek to steer us back toward reality, should we ever (collectively, as a society) sway too far from the time-honored values of either great American political party.
I do not write this column as an “opinion” column. I am devoted to doing a lot of research before I type what I’ve found to be strong facts which stand on their own, as opposed to strong opinions (which do not).
Many people, even the so-called highly educated, sometimes have trouble differentiating between a fact and an opinion. (Yes, I include myself.)
If a friend tells me that most of my personal friends are Republicans, that qualifies as a fact. However, if the same friend tells me that the modern Republican party is not as good as it used to be, then that qualifies as an opinion (no matter how much he may regard it as a fact).
Differentiating between fact and opinion nearly always comes down to one of my favorite words.
Education.
Most everyone supports strong public schools in America. Not so much to teach kids the three R’s, but to teach them how to think. Rationally. Scientifically. How to weed out the fiction from the truth. How not to be deceived by our own strong emotions and/or popular hoaxes. The teaching of such a way of thinking is inherently crucial to maintaining our republic.
Thomas Jefferson predicted that our nation would always get the leaders we deserve, in relation to our ability to educate ourselves. When we learn to properly weigh the words of others (both written and spoken) on the unbiased scales of the scientific method; looking at all alternate possibilities, weighing all the evidence (whether we really want to see it or not), and being slow to ultimately deem an idea or a theory as “fact”, then we stay true to such a method.
In America, one can always hope.
As for myself, I hope to return next week to writing mostly local special interest stories related to education. Those are the types of articles I enjoy writing most. By far. And I feel that is what the readers of this column (whom I also consider to be friends) probably like best.
As a lifelong educator, however, my purpose is not to always “just write what people want to read”, but to write what might lead people to “think” a bit more than they might have otherwise; to educate. Given enough time, most people come to appreciate that fact.
In life it is not uncommon that words to which we may initially disagree are the very words which eventually lead us toward the truth.
And for that fact, we can all be deeply grateful.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence