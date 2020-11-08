EDUCATION BEAT: Depression education: Facing down the black dog

It is night. You are alone. (No, it doesn’t matter if you are surrounded by a million people, you are still alone.) Here he comes. Again. The black dog. You knew he would come. It is so dark that you cannot quite make out his form. But you don’t have to see him to know he’s there. You can feel him move. Creeping slowly toward you. You hear the gnashing of teeth. You can feel hot, dank breath. However, you can scarcely even breathe. You know your throat is fully exposed. Yet you cannot move a muscle. Nothing you do matters. There is no hope of escaping your fate. None. As the great poet Dante once wrote about the gates of hell, “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”