EDUCATION BEAT: Depression education: Facing down the black dog

A friend is suffering from brain cancer. Most people immediately feel deep empathy toward this friend for having such a disease. Even those of us who’ve never had cancer. We say prayers. We uplift. We encourage.
Another friend is suffering from depression. Too many people immediately feel as though this friend could perhaps somehow control their disease “if only they were a bit stronger or tried a little harder.”
Both cancer and depression are clinical diseases. Neither one is controlled by “being a bit stronger or trying a little harder.” It is not only ignorant to think along these lines, it is cruel.
My friends, come join me on a virtual trip into depression:
It is night. You are alone. (No, it doesn’t matter if you are surrounded by a million people, you are still alone.) Here he comes. Again. The black dog. You knew he would come. It is so dark that you cannot quite make out his form. But you don’t have to see him to know he’s there. You can feel him move. Creeping slowly toward you. You hear the gnashing of teeth. You can feel hot, dank breath. However, you can scarcely even breathe. You know your throat is fully exposed. Yet you cannot move a muscle. Nothing you do matters. There is no hope of escaping your fate. None. As the great poet Dante once wrote about the gates of hell, “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”
Since my youth, I have suffered from recurrent clinical depression (yep, the kind that paralyzes you and puts you in a psychiatric hospital, as has happened to me more than once in my life).
Many who read these words will have faced depression in your own lives.
I have faced down this invisible illness for a lifetime now. For me, night is the worst time for it. Especially when alone.
However, I have been extremely blessed. I realize that fact and I am deeply grateful. I was able to hold down an unimaginably enriching teaching career. In fact, teaching/helping others was one of my best medicines. Teaching small children and jail inmates (those two populations in particular) seemed a perfect fix for me.
As does hiking in nature. If I hike/walk daily outside, even for a few minutes, it is one of the best anti-depressants for me (indeed, for us all).
Finally, I have found that helping others in some way (including animals) considerably lessens the chances of escalating episodes. If I can find someone to help other than myself, I feel better (I think we all do).
I am sharing these “self-medications” with my friends because I know many of you out there also face this illness. I share this in hopes that it will help you find hope, too.
Whatever you do, never give up. There is always hope. Even when there seems like none.
Maybe, especially then.
I have personally chosen to view my bouts with depression as a blessing. Upon recovery from my encounters with the black dog, I return to “normal life” with my brain chemistry altered toward creative new ideas, taking new chances and renewed empathy toward my fellow beings. Yes, visits from the black dog can appear to be among the most indescribable of all curses (and I would not wish such visits on anyone). But I’ve also found that his visits have given birth to many a blessing; blessings that otherwise would never have come my way in this life.
My friends, if you do not suffer from clinical depression, please do not cruelly and ignorantly judge others who do. They cannot “help it” any better than you can help your skin color. The brain is made of chemicals. Depression is real. Therefore, at certain times in our lives, we are all vulnerable to visits from the black dog.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
