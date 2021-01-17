EDUCATION BEAT: Decisions, decisions

Some decisions seem mundane. Others appear monumental. And even what we may think of as “bad” ones can turn out to be quite “good,” in retrospect.
Back when I was a student in third grade at Avoca Elementary School, a girl on the playground named Karen offered to kiss me right smack on my lips. “Just a peck,” she said. “No,” said I. (I didn’t want girl germs. And I had often heard of them.) She stuck out her tongue at me and stomped away. Most observers would doubt that my decision to decline her sweet smooch profoundly affected either one of our lives.
But how can we ever measure such things?
For instance — once upon a time I chose to transfer to Carson-Newman College, with the intent to enter the ministry, rather than remain at ETSU on a full athletic scholarship. Some people might be inclined to think the former decision to be perhaps a bit “nobler” and somehow “better” than the latter. But again, how can we ever measure such things?
At any rate, lo and behold, when I transferred from ETSU (where I had scarcely even looked the way of a wild woman, let alone chased one) to a more “religious” institution, I proceeded to become quite adept at doing precisely such a thing. Had C-N offered a degree in Chasing Wild Women, I might have earned a PhD. (Maybe my mother was right; I spent much of my time there trying to find Karen.)
Several years later when I began teaching at the Bristol Jail, I found that I could quite readily “understand and relate to” the “wild and rowdy” lifestyles of many of the inmates I found there. Had I not developed a bit of a wild and rowdy streak in my own youth, I seriously doubt I would have been able to reach and meet the needs of as many male jail inmates as well as I did later on.
At the present time, I have another decision to make; “To hike the Appalachian Trail this year or not?” It is no doubt a life-altering decision. Well, at least for me, it is, because it requires being away from my loved ones for four to six months.
My unborn granddaughter, Lenna Kate Talley, will be here in a matter of weeks. I will want to spend time with her. Not only that, but I am immensely close to all my family. I miss them all dearly anytime I am away, even for a day. Heck, I even miss Lily and LT, my cats, if I stay overnight anywhere. Yes, I’m a homebody, and equal parts proud of and grateful for it, I must say.
I’m just not sure I can willingly be gone four to six months away from them all. And if I wait until next year, or any year thereafter, Lenna will by then be up walking around and looking for her Popaw Ben.
Benjamin Franklin came up with an unusually remarkable method for comparing the possible consequences of decisions which he faced in his own personal life; he simply wrote down the pros and cons of each. This method is still widely used by many when seeking to make a wise decision regarding most anything under the sun. Indeed, ol’ Ben’s method has served me quite well in my own life. As a teacher, I have done well when I have relayed its value on to others, as I seek to do now. Yes, you must “write” down all the pros and cons, my friends. Just thinking of them in your head does not have the same effect. Just trust ol’ Ben and me.
Separation from loved ones is perhaps the only meaningful “con” to my decision-making process regarding the matter of my possibly hiking the AT, but it is a rather big one.
I can handle 2,200 miles tromping through wilderness. I can handle rain and cold. I can handle heat and thirst. I can handle hornet stings and bland food. I can handle filtered water instead of Mountain Dew. I will face all those things with a glad soul and a joyful heart, for I have dreamed of thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail for 40 years now.
But being away from my loved ones for that long, voluntarily? Well, I have a decision to make.
Thank you, Ben Franklin.
And thank you, Karen, wherever you are.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.