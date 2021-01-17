EDUCATION BEAT: Decisions, decisions

Several years later when I began teaching at the Bristol Jail, I found that I could quite readily “understand and relate to” the “wild and rowdy” lifestyles of many of the inmates I found there. Had I not developed a bit of a wild and rowdy streak in my own youth, I seriously doubt I would have been able to reach and meet the needs of as many male jail inmates as well as I did later on.

At the present time, I have another decision to make; “To hike the Appalachian Trail this year or not?” It is no doubt a life-altering decision. Well, at least for me, it is, because it requires being away from my loved ones for four to six months.

My unborn granddaughter, Lenna Kate Talley, will be here in a matter of weeks. I will want to spend time with her. Not only that, but I am immensely close to all my family. I miss them all dearly anytime I am away, even for a day. Heck, I even miss Lily and LT, my cats, if I stay overnight anywhere. Yes, I’m a homebody, and equal parts proud of and grateful for it, I must say.

I’m just not sure I can willingly be gone four to six months away from them all. And if I wait until next year, or any year thereafter, Lenna will by then be up walking around and looking for her Popaw Ben.