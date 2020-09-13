Education Beat: Bettering Bristol, bettering the Earth

Back early this spring I had high and fine plans to deliver a seedling blue spruce tree to every elementary-aged child in Bristol Tennessee and Virginia. I was going to do so near the 50th celebration of Earth Day. It had seemed like the perfect time. But a microscopic living thing that we humans call COVID-19 had other plans.
I thought all summer about finding a way for the children to plant trees this fall. Some people told me it could not be done.
Well, I have never been one to listen much to naysayers. Mom told me when I was young, “Benny, there is always a way.” Thankfully, I still tend to listen to my mother, instead of negative people. We refuse to let a virus destroy our mission of bettering Bristol, of bettering the Earth.
Planting trees is such a hopeful and meaningful thing for children to do during these times. We need to raise money to buy the trees, yes. And money doesn’t grow on trees, no. But it does grow in the hearts of gracious people who care about children who plant trees; people like those who read the words in this column.
When a child stoops to plant a tree, they stand up a different soul … evermore mindful of doing good in the world.
Trees prevent erosion.
Trees produce oxygen.
Trees soak up carbon.
Trees increase property values.
Trees beautify the community in every way.
If you live in the Bristol area, you will find a flyer in this Sunday’s Bristol Herald Courier regarding our local tree project. This newspaper has been most gracious by inserting these flyers for us.
I plan to personally deliver the seedling trees to each school sometime later this fall. There they will be handed to each child to take home and plant, complete with instructions on how to care for and nurture their tree. If a child is learning online only, the trees will be available at their school for parent/caregiver pickup.
To greatly increase the trees’ chances of being properly cared for and nurtured, the children will be encouraged to name their trees in honor or memory of a beloved family member. Perhaps I will even wait and deliver them a bit closer to Christmastime, since these seedlings will grow up to be traditional “Christmas trees.” Blue spruce seedlings can be planted in early December and still thrive very well.
The trees can be planted anywhere the child and their family desires; at their homes, in the woods, at their school or at a family member’s home. The children will grow up “with” their trees, recalling the day they were planted by their own hands.
One thing I’ve found for sure over the years — when a child plants a tree, they never forget the thrill of doing so; of their honest effort to better the world, their town, their home, in such a beautifully simple way. And even if a tree dies, as some inevitably will do, they will nourish the soil with nutrients for other things to grow. Therefore, never is a tree planted meaninglessly or in vain.
Yes, children thrill to planting a tree. Few things surpass the joy one gains from caring for a living thing that will outlive the one who cares for it.
Here are a few quotes I like regarding the simple act of planting trees:
“He who plants trees loves others not yet born.”
“One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.”
“Even if I knew the world was going to end tomorrow, I’d still plant a tree.”
Dear reader, please thoughtfully consider supporting our project. Even relatively small donations go a long way. $25, $50, anything … it all matters. When many give a little, a little becomes a lot. If you wish, you may mail in a donation to: Ben Talley, P.O. Box 861, Bristol, VA 24203. Or if you prefer Venmo: Ben-Talley-7.
On behalf of the children … thank you for helping us make Bristol, and the Earth, a better place to be. Nothing but good can happen when a child plants a tree.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
