EDUCATION BEAT: Advice for Lenna Kate in 2083

Live humbly: Pride and vanity last but a little while, though in that little while they can do great damage to many. A humble life is a happy life. Live such a one, Lenna Kate.

Laugh a lot: Oh, how I long to hear your laughter, even now, before you are born. I hope you laugh often and smile much in your life, Lenna Kate. Or, at least, every chance you can.

Write and visit often: In your brave new world, I tend to envision your generation being much more homebound than mine, perhaps typing or tele-messaging your futuristic lives away. Oh, but maybe you (like your Popaw Ben) will have a bit of creative rebel in you, and you will somehow find a way to fit in some personal visits now and then. Maybe, as Dr. Lenna Kate Talley, you will even discover some type of permanent and all-powerful antidote for harmful viruses, allowing us all to intermingle and touch and hug each other freely again without fear.

Treat both poor and rich the same — both need love: Even if we, as a species, never totally grasp The Golden Rule, I hope you embrace it every day. No matter what else life throws at you, living it will bring your soul indescribably deep joy and satisfaction.