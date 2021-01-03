EDUCATION BEAT: Advice for Lenna Kate in 2083

My granddaughter, Lenna Kate, is expected to be born sometime later this winter.
As she grows up, I plan to give the sweet young thing the following advice, with hopes of her living a meaningful and happy life. It is indeed the very same advice I have given myself daily now for decades. Which led me to wonder; what would these snippets of advice mean to Lenna Kate when she attains my age, in the year 2083?
Live simply: How complicated will life be for you in 2083? Will you have time to enjoy the simpler things? Remember, Lenna Kate, no matter what society may say you must do; you always have a choice.
Give hope and warmth as you go: Will as such things as hope and kindness even be needed in 2083? Perhaps we will be able to predict the future to a degree that hope will no longer be needed. Perhaps kindness will be rendered somewhat illogical, too. (Although I seriously doubt either of these will happen, Lenna Kate. Stay hopeful. Stay kind. I am willing to bet that both will still be as highly valued and needed as ever.)
Treat every soul as your own: The most meaningful generosity comes from individuals, not from governments. However, I do foresee the nations of the world becoming more caring for the poor (as that has been their general direction lately). I do so hope your world cares for the masses, Lenna Kate. Maybe you can help all that a bit. I believe you will.
Live humbly: Pride and vanity last but a little while, though in that little while they can do great damage to many. A humble life is a happy life. Live such a one, Lenna Kate.
Laugh a lot: Oh, how I long to hear your laughter, even now, before you are born. I hope you laugh often and smile much in your life, Lenna Kate. Or, at least, every chance you can.
Write and visit often: In your brave new world, I tend to envision your generation being much more homebound than mine, perhaps typing or tele-messaging your futuristic lives away. Oh, but maybe you (like your Popaw Ben) will have a bit of creative rebel in you, and you will somehow find a way to fit in some personal visits now and then. Maybe, as Dr. Lenna Kate Talley, you will even discover some type of permanent and all-powerful antidote for harmful viruses, allowing us all to intermingle and touch and hug each other freely again without fear.
Treat both poor and rich the same — both need love: Even if we, as a species, never totally grasp The Golden Rule, I hope you embrace it every day. No matter what else life throws at you, living it will bring your soul indescribably deep joy and satisfaction.
Fight ignorance not with darkness, but with light: Half-truths and conspiracy theories have always so easily swayed the masses of people, because most people want to be “told” the truth. Ah, but Lenna Kate, with self-education you can take it all a step further; you can “discover” the truth. Then you will truly be free to lead others away from the darkness of ignorance and toward light.
Marvel at the stars: We will know so much more about the Cosmos by then. I hope you still marvel at it all, as did your Popaw.
Play with children: The world, likely being even more overpopulated in 2083, may not deem children as necessary and valuable. What a sad thought. Play with your children, all children, as much as you can, Lenna Kate. Play as I once did with you.
Hold grudges against no one: The Golden Rule just keeps popping up, doesn’t it?
Think deeply: Self-education keeps popping up again, too.
Walk daily in the fields and woods: I so hope that the Earth’s wild places are still here for you, Lenna Kate. If only the humans of my generation are not so short-sighted as to mar them beyond redemption.
Stay learned and well-read: Self-education. Again. And again.
Above all, be compassionate and forgiving: If I could wish just one thing for you, Lenna, it might be this. No matter what the future holds for you, if you are compassionate and forgiving, you will have lived a meaningful life, my dear Lenna Kate.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.