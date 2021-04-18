EDUCATION BEAT: A real country club education

I learned to play pretty well over there (though I had little idea of my growing skill at the time). Mainly, Dad taught me the “sense of honor” involved in The Game. (Yes, I always capitalize “The Game.” Such is the reverence I have for golf and all it ultimately gave me in life.)

Dad taught me to always play the ball where I found it. He told me, “If you cheat playing golf, even the tiniest little bit, then you will do the same in life.”

“How do I swing the club?” I asked.

“That don’t matter much,” he replied. “It’s not how. It’s how many. Just try to get the ball into the hole in the fewest strokes possible.”

So I developed what was surely one of the most singularly unusual swings ever. I truly did it “my way,” a philosophy which has served me well ever afterward regarding most everything I’ve ever done in this life.

Every time I drive by where that old farm once stood, I am deeply indebted to my homemade “country” club there. Indeed, from a golfing viewpoint alone, it was an experience which eventually led me toward five individual Tennessee state championships, All-American honors and a full college scholarship.