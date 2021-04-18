EDUCATION BEAT: A real country club education

Playing golf is not always just about playing golf. Playing golf can be about learning how to live life. And when you finish thoughtfully reading this particular column, my friends, I feel sure you might be inclined to agree.
My parents worked hard every day, but they enjoyed only meager monetary success. Therefore, we could never belong to a regular country club.
However, we did have an old farm behind our house in the Sunnybrook section of Bristol. It belonged to the Richmond family at the time and stood where the Bristol, Tennessee Wal-Mart and Bill Gatton’s car dealership currently are built.
Dad knew I loved baseball. But it was hard for us to play baseball together. So he bought a set of old golf clubs for $3 at a yard sale and cut them down to size for me, at age 9. We began to hit balls together in the back yard, behind the Avoca Little League field, the Twin City Drive-In, wherever we could find space. I learned to putt on our living room carpet, where we would enjoy late-night friendly competition against each other, putting toward quarters we laid down (man, would those tiny quarters make the hole on a golf course seem big later on).
Eventually we ventured over onto the old Richmond farm and buried five empty tin cans in the ground, spaced several hundred yards apart. We had ourselves a golf course; a real “country” club.
I learned to play pretty well over there (though I had little idea of my growing skill at the time). Mainly, Dad taught me the “sense of honor” involved in The Game. (Yes, I always capitalize “The Game.” Such is the reverence I have for golf and all it ultimately gave me in life.)
Dad taught me to always play the ball where I found it. He told me, “If you cheat playing golf, even the tiniest little bit, then you will do the same in life.”
“How do I swing the club?” I asked.
“That don’t matter much,” he replied. “It’s not how. It’s how many. Just try to get the ball into the hole in the fewest strokes possible.”
So I developed what was surely one of the most singularly unusual swings ever. I truly did it “my way,” a philosophy which has served me well ever afterward regarding most everything I’ve ever done in this life.
Every time I drive by where that old farm once stood, I am deeply indebted to my homemade “country” club there. Indeed, from a golfing viewpoint alone, it was an experience which eventually led me toward five individual Tennessee state championships, All-American honors and a full college scholarship.
But I learned so much more on that old farm than how to play golf. I learned much about how to live life. (The Game will do that for you, no matter where you play it, if you let it.)
Dad told me, “Watch how someone reacts when their ball takes a bad bounce on a golf course. If they whine and complain and it tears them all to pieces, then that’s what a bad break in life will do to them, too. You can count on it sure as you can count your score.”
Resilience is such a wonderful thing to learn early in life. And if we don’t learn it early, I’m not sure we ever do. That’s why it’s so important for our children to learn it; the ability to “bounce back” from life’s bad bounces, and to be even better than before.
Dad happened to be playing along with me one day on our homemade country club course when my ball landed smack in the middle of a fresh pile of cow poop. “Always play the ball where you find it,” he said. Then he stepped back several paces.
I said, “You chickened out, Dad. I’m gonna get splattered with cow poop, but now you won’t.”
Dad replied, “You’re gonna be splattered with ____ (Dad didn’t say ‘cow poop’) lots of times in your life. You gotta learn how to deal with it and go on.”
Yes, golf (and a very wise parent) can teach you a lot.
Teach your child or grandchild golf. Visit: firstteetennessee.org/tri-cities-region. And maybe even take them to play on a farm sometime; for a real country club education.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.