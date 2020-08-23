Education Beat: A hug from God

I once received a hug directly from the arms of God.
Had people been there to witness it, they might have claimed it came from a prostitute. But they would have been wrong. Very wrong.
God came to me and gave me a hug in the form of a little girl. In this column I will refer to her as “Laura.”
Laura had been sexually victimized as a young child by her natural father. (Indeed, virtually all souls who eventually become “ladies of the night” have suffered such unspeakable abuse from someone they loved and trusted when they were children.)
This little girl, when she was a student in my class, liked to draw pictures of me hugging her. She drew me on paper — hugging her, but in a safe, non-predatory way; the way all children long to be hugged by someone they love and trust. I saw in one drawing that she had even labeled me as her father.
I knew not to hug her at that time.
No, not because I was afraid of the law, or of being publicly accused of something. In my life I’ve refused to let either of those reasons ever stop me from doing what I felt in my heart to be the right thing to do — as the reader will soon see here.
My gut instinct simply told me that Laura’s drawings were therapy enough for her, at least for now.
Eventually she went on to middle school — and ever worsening grades.
Next came total apathy toward school and full rebellion toward authority.
Finally — and it should surprise no one — came enslavement to drug and alcohol abuse.
Now fade to black.
No safety net caught her. Yes, people tried — at least here and there.
She was thrown in and out of jail countless times (as if that would cure her addictions). Of course, she only worsened over time.
Now fade to night. Eternal night.
Through much effort, a little danger, and a lot of luck, I discovered how to find Laura as an adult.
One night, peering out through a motel curtain in another town, I watched as Laura came toward my door. At her knock, I opened it.
I stood petrified. I thought she would have recognized me instantly. She stared straight at me, but it was as if she were looking through me all the way to the wall. She looked at me, but didn’t “see” me. I suppose she had become adapted to this, maybe as a survival mechanism of some sort.
I said, “Laura, it’s me, Mr. Talley.”
I’ve never heard music as sweet as her next words, “Can I hug you, Mr. Talley?”
“That’s why I’m here,” I replied.
We cried and talked a while. I offered to help her find other employment, earn her GED, help with rent, whatever she needed.
But her self-image was nonexistent. She told me she deserved the life she lived for having trusted her natural father the way she had.
She kindly refused my offers to help, telling me it was too late for her. However, she did take my phone number.
A week later, a representative from an emergency room in her town called me and told me Laura was dying from an overdose of pills.
This compassionate person told me that Laura had a note on her — and then read it to me over the phone.
The note said, “This is my father’s phone. Please call him immediately if something happens to me.”
I drove fast, I must admit. But I failed to make it in time.
Laura was forever gone from this world.
My friends, the next time you hear the word “prostitute,” or one of its many euphemisms, take a pause. Be mindful of what image your mind portrays, and what judgment your heart renders. Instead of a lady of the night in high heels on a street corner, there is another image that lies far closer to the truth. Envision in your head instead: innocent, frightened, and harmed-beyond-all-imagination — a little girl.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!