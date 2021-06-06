EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise

After Mike’s passing, the Circle began to wane a bit. June and Anna made a go of it for a while, but I’m sure they felt it could never be the same without their beloved spouse and father constantly bantering with the customers.

A couple of other owners valiantly tried to revive its tasty fried food and homespun atmosphere. But the Circle would never be the same again. How could it? The one and only Mike Marshall had gone on.

Yet resurrection can take many forms.

Today, the Blue Circle is as busy and as full of tasty fried food and friendly banter as any day in its long past. Bristol’s wonderful Sourbeer family has conjured up a tremendously successful revival of the Circle, a perfectly pulled off replica of Mike and June’s down home food and homespun atmosphere alike.

Daily you’ll find Mark and Debbie Sourbeer and their sweet daughter, Brittany, running the Circle well enough to make Mike and June and Mr. Irwin all proud.