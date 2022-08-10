Economic development successes; need for more housing highlight State of the Cities gathering

BRISTOL, Va. – Some work is presently occurring at the city landfill as the city efforts toward stopping all trash intake and complying with recommendations from an expert panel, City Manager Randy Eads said.

“We’re working. The engineers and consultants are drafting and designing plans to conform with the expert panel report and we are working toward getting those recommendations in place,” Eads said.

The panel, convened earlier this year by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, made some prioritized recommendations which included timelines. Those include installing a dedicated system of thermocouples in the waste mass to monitor landfill temperatures and conduct monitoring until the landfill is permanently closed and install cover sufficient to meet the intermediate cover requirements of the Virginia Solid Waste Management Regulations. Both are to occur within 90 days of entry of an order in the response to a federal complaint filed by Bristol Tennessee.

The city previously set a Sept. 9 deadline to stop accepting all waste and that hasn’t changed, Eads said.

“Trash will no longer be accepted after Sept. 9 at our landfill. All our customers have been notified so they are doing whatever they need to do to make other arrangements,” Eads said.

The city doesn’t yet have a destination for its own trash.

“We are in the process of issuing either an RFP [request for proposals] or IPD [innovative project delivery] for landfills to accept our waste. That will be out in the next week,” Eads said. “The expectation is the same that we would stop putting city trash in the landfill by Sept. 9.”

The city is also in the process of retaining a public relations firm to manage communications with the general public regarding the landfill, Eads said.

Additional guidance is expected soon from DEQ.

“We are expecting a consent order from DEQ sometime in the near future. I reached out to DEQ and they said we should have a draft consent order in the next week or so,” Eads said.

On Tuesday the Bristol Virginia City Council approved paying $404,150 in bills to the solid waste disposal fund – nearly all related to compliance with the expert panel report and the agreement with Bristol Tennessee to address emission issues and ultimately close the city landfill.

The total includes $128,000 for groundwater monitoring and reporting, $110,000 for regulatory calls and support, $43,000 for odor consulting and reporting, $38,700 for BVU compliance support, $28,750 for quarterly surface emissions monitoring, $24,000 for landfill gas consulting and another $12,000 for non-routine landfill gas consulting.