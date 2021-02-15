Eatery owner in Damascus returning to monastery in Thailand

DAMASCUS, Va. — A business owner with ties to an Asian monastery is scheduled to return to his community in Thailand as soon as his local restaurant is sold.
After owning and operating Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee in Damascus for nearly a year, David “Paragon” Calvert said his “work is finished. I need to move on.”
Calvert is selling the eatery in hopes of returning to the Pa Pae Meditation Retreat in the mountain area of Chiang Mai, Thailand, where he lived as a Buddhist monk for two months before personal reasons and COVID-19 restrictions forced him to leave during the country’s shutdown.
Calvert, who was visiting from California last spring, purchased the Damascus landmark after a tragic accident took the life of the beloved restaurant chef, John Seymore.
“It was not my intention to get back into business, but I fell in love with John’s story, and I wanted to continue his vision. That’s basically what I’ve done here. It’s all been for him,” Calvert said.
Now that the monastery in Thailand might reopen, the owner said he needs to sell the restaurant so he can head back to a lifestyle that focuses on meditation to achieve a state of inner peace and wisdom.
Over the past year, Calvert has accomplished what he set out to do. He continued the vision of the former restaurant owner, upgraded the interior and equipment, started a scholarship program in Seymore’s honor and continued to build a clientele from throughout the Southwest Virginia region and beyond.
The business has five-star reviews on Travelocity, Google and Trip Advisor, which gives Calvert a sense of accomplishment. For the most part, he kept the same menu developed by Seymore, adding a little California flair at times.
Despite weathering the effects of the pandemic, Calvert said the restaurant has managed to hold its own.
“Business has been about half of what we normally do, but that’s pretty good considering we were shut down three times due to [the] virus and our busy season with Trail Days didn’t happen.”
With the restaurant on the market this winter, Calvert’s asking price is $130,000 with owner financing.
“Based on market evaluation, it’s worth as much as $250,000 with all of the equipment,” he said. “I will consider owner financing.”
The newcomer would likely settle in Damascus if he were not driven to return to Thailand as a Buddhist monk.
“The people here have been amazing. They are honest and caring. Damascus is like a hidden secret — like a little Mayberry,” he said.
Calvert will lead a very structured life as a monk once he returns to Thailand.
“We pray for peace, and we are taught to bring in negative energy and expel love,” he said.
Although Buddhists do not work to earn a living, Calvert will hopefully return with a desire to help out in the village by teaching English.
He is expected to forfeit his worldly possessions to become reinstated as a monk.
“In 2020, I walked into Thailand with a pair of shoes, two pairs of shorts, a pair of pants and shirts,” said Calvert about his first experience with the practice.
“Buddhism is not a religion. It’s a practice of peace — learning more about yourself and finding the causes of suffering within yourself,” he explained.
The monks walk a mile barefoot at 5:30 each morning into the village, holding alms bowls that are filled with food by people who support them. The food is taken back and shared with the monastery. They eat at 7 a.m., and the last time they eat for the day is four hours later at 11 a.m.
“We see food offerings as a blessing,” he said.
“I believe the monastery holds a place for me, especially in these trying times. I wish to return to continue that practice.”
For inquiries about the sale of the restaurant, contact Calvert at 805-585-7040 or email at paragonbrc@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.