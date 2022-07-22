Eastman says community not at risk following unplanned shutdown

Despite the release of a purple plume of iodine into the air and oil into a river, Eastman officials said there is no risk to the community following a Friday morning power outage that led to the shutdown of the 40 million square foot facility in Kingsport, Tennessee.

A press release from the company said all operations have been safely shut down.

“The most important responsibility we have is the safety of our employees and our community,” Mark Bogle, vice president and Tennessee manufacturing site leader said in a Friday afternoon press release. “There were no injuries as a result of the event and Eastman did not issue any evacuation notices.”

Bogle said employees in the south area of the plant were asked to remain indoors for a time “in an excess of caution.”

“As soon as we were aware of this incident, we established communication with city officials,” Bogle said. “I understand that events like today’s power loss can cause concern in our community. We are working to determine the cause and restart the site in the coming days.”

Shortly following the Friday morning power outage at the plant, the company sent out a notice stating there had been a release of iodine into the air that some near the site may have witnessed as a purple flume.

“During this release, our safety systems minimized the impact of the emissions from this event as confirmed by air dispersion modeling. Air dispersion modeling indicated this event did not pose any risk to human health or the environment outside the plant,” the release stated.

A release of oil into the river was also a result of the shutdown. The company’s statement said downstream users were notified of the discharge.

Company officials said residents near the plant may hear loud steam venting and see more steam than usual as Eastman works to restore power and restart operations.