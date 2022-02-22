Eastman points to fitting as a cause for steam line failure

Eastman’s investigation into a Monday, Jan. 31 steam line failure has reached the preliminary conclusion that a fitting in the steam line was the cause of a rupture sending white billowing clouds of steam into the Kingsport sky.

The incident has resulted in a class action lawsuit filed Monday, Feb. 14 against the Kingsport company. A press release from Eastman said the firm is working with third-party industry experts to evaluate the results of the inspection.

The steam system delivers power to the plant. While the press release said Eastman inspects its steam piping on a regular basis as part of its safety and maintenance procedures, the company is conducting an inspection of its steam distribution system to ensure integrity of its operations.

The preliminary investigation concluded no evidence has been found indicating a deficiency in the way Eastman’s steam systems are operated or maintained. There was no fire or other initiating factor that caused the steam pipe to rupture.

In turn, Eastman and its contract partners are continuing clean-up efforts and ongoing outreach to neighbors near the plant to understand and address concerns.

Two days after the incident, plant officials said some of the debris from the rupture could contain traces of asbestos.

The press release said company representatives have cleaned more than 50 cars, distributed almost 700 car wash vouchers, cleaned the roofs and gutters of area residences and conducted more 180 samples of the air in the Green Acres neighborhood to show the area had no detectable traces of asbestos.