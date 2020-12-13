 Skip to main content
Eastman Credit Union board announces $15 million dividend
Eastman Credit Union board announces $15 million dividend

Volunteer board of directors votes to return dividend to its members

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Eastman Credit Union’s volunteer board of directors voted to return a $15 million dividend to its members.

The company made the announcement through a written statement. It brings the total member payout to over $147 million since it began in 1998.

“We are delighted to return another year-end bonus to members, especially one that exceeds any amount ever distributed. That’s a testament to ECU’s extraordinary service and relationship we have with our members,” Kelly Price, president and CEO of ECU, said in the statement.

The dividend returned to each member is directly related to the amount of interest members earn on deposits and pay on loans throughout the year. It is deposited in members accounts each January.

While ECU’s 260,000 members have come to anticipate this year-end bonus, the ‘extraordinary dividend’ isn’t guaranteed because the credit union must first achieve a level of net worth that allows for growth and sustainability.

“Given the changes 2020 has brought to our lives, we are fortunate to be in a position to give back to our members,” Price said. “Members have trusted us to meet their financial needs, and that’s what has made this ‘extraordinary dividend’ possible. It’s been a tough year for many, so we’ve really embraced our ‘ECU beside you’ philosophy.”

