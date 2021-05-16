Eastman Credit Union announces management changes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Eastman Credit Union has announced the retirement of a long-time executive and promotions for a number of other officers.

Tammy Latture, senior vice president of member services and lending, who has served the organization since 1996, is retiring June 1, according to a written statement. Latture has held multiple management roles throughout her career before being named to the senior management team in 2010.

“Tammy has had an extremely accomplished career at ECU. For the last 25 years, she has played an influential role in ECU’s growth and expansion,” Kelly Price, ECU’s President and CEO, said.

During her career at ECU, Latture has been involved in the development of new products, services and enhancements that members will continue to enjoy for years to come.

“On behalf of staff and members, I want to thank Tammy for her dedication to ECU,” said Price.

As part of the transition, Dolly Linkous has been named vice president, chief lending officer, effective June 1. She joined ECU in 1984 and has experience in the operations and lending departments. She has served as director of mortgage lending since 2003. Linkous received her Certified Credit Union Executive designation from the Credit Union National Association.