Eastman Credit Union announces management changes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Eastman Credit Union has announced the retirement of a long-time executive and promotions for a number of other officers.
Tammy Latture, senior vice president of member services and lending, who has served the organization since 1996, is retiring June 1, according to a written statement. Latture has held multiple management roles throughout her career before being named to the senior management team in 2010.
“Tammy has had an extremely accomplished career at ECU. For the last 25 years, she has played an influential role in ECU’s growth and expansion,” Kelly Price, ECU’s President and CEO, said.
During her career at ECU, Latture has been involved in the development of new products, services and enhancements that members will continue to enjoy for years to come.
“On behalf of staff and members, I want to thank Tammy for her dedication to ECU,” said Price.
As part of the transition, Dolly Linkous has been named vice president, chief lending officer, effective June 1. She joined ECU in 1984 and has experience in the operations and lending departments. She has served as director of mortgage lending since 2003. Linkous received her Certified Credit Union Executive designation from the Credit Union National Association.
ECU also announced additional organizational changes.
Darrell Dinsmore has been named senior vice president, chief administrative officer. Dinsmore, who was most recently senior vice president of IT, began his ECU career in 1997. Prior to ECU, he worked at Eastman Chemical for eight years as a systems analyst. He received a B.S. in business administration from the University of Tennessee in 1988. He also attended the Credit Union Executives Society CEO Institute from 2012–2014.
Russ Ayscue has been named vice president, chief information officer. Ayscue joined ECU in 2016 and was previously the director of technical services at Wellmont Health System. He received a B.S. in applied mathematics from North Carolina State University and a master’s in information technology from Florida Tech University.