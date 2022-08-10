Eastern Bank of Cherokee Danville Casino
David McGee
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90.
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his lo…
A Kingsport man is in custody following a stabbing during a domestic situation Saturday.
BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High …
Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign.
A Vinton man threatened to kill local government officials on July 21, and an emergency substantial risk order was filed against him the next day. He surrendered four handguns and a shotgun to law enforcement.
The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized.
Courts have long held that falsehoods damaging the reputation of a person or business aren't protected as free speech, but lies about subjects, like science, history or the government, are.
Kelseigh Meador, 30, of Salem said she and two others doused the flames on the man's body with bottled water, pond water and a fire extinguisher.
Father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Virginia Beach says he’d been ‘fighting tirelessly’ for full custody
The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in an Oceanfront hotel room this week was arraigned Wednesday on a felony child abuse charge. Leandra Andrade, 38, of Washington, arrived Tuesday at the Virginia Beach city jail, shortly after her release from a hospital. She’s being held without bond. Her arraignment was held in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. A bond ...