Earthquake near Richlands measured at 2.7 magnitude
Earthquake near Richlands measured at 2.7 magnitude

RICHLANDS, Va. — An earthquake occurred early Monday just outside of Richlands, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.7, according to the USGS.

It occurred at 7:35 a.m., about 6 miles north-northwest of Richlands, according to the website. Those coordinates would put the earthquake near the Buchanan-Tazewell county line.

“There is no confirmation anywhere what it was. I didn’t hear it. I didn’t feel it,” said Bart Chambers, the emergency management coordinator for Buchanan County.

Other law enforcement officials in Richlands and Tazewell County had no additional information on the earthquake.

The USGS website also reported that a “mine collapse” caused the earthquake.

“There is no mine collapse — not in Buchanan County anyway — not that I’m aware of,” Chambers said. “I did hear that we had a minor earthquake this morning. … All I’ve heard is rumors.”

