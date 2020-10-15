Early voting kicks off with long line in Bristol

Early Voting for Nov. 3 Elections

» Early voting locations

• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol, Tennessee

• Sullivan County Election Commission Office, 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville

• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport

» Note: During early voting, voters can cast ballots at any of the three locations, but on Election Day, they must vote at their designated polling locations.

» Hours: Oct. 14-16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to noon

» For more: www.scelect.org