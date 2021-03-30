 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early morning shooting leaves one suspect dead
0 comments
breaking

Early morning shooting leaves one suspect dead

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — One suspect was shot and killed by police this morning after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive towards an officer.

Bristol, Virginia police received a call for shots fired around 4:30 a.m. from an occupant of a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to a news release from the state police.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered a male suspect inside a vehicle. Despite repeated commands from the officers, he refused to exit the vehicle. The man then put the vehicle into drive and sped towards one of the officers causing him to fire at the suspect vehicle as it came at him. 

The male driver died at the scene.

Neither the suspect’s nor the officer involved names have been released.

No officers were injured during the incident and it remains under investigation.

At the request of Bristol, Virginia Police Chief John Austin, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scavengers help clean New Delhi, plea for vaccine

Watch Now: Related Video

Scavengers help clean New Delhi, plea for vaccine

Watch Now: Related Video

Scavengers help clean New Delhi, plea for vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts