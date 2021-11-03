Eads upbeat about landfill after conferring with Missouri officials

BRISTOL, Va. - City Manager Randy Eads was upbeat this morning about work at the city's embattled landfill, after speaking with officials in Bridgeton, Missouri regarding a similar landfill.
Eads presented a landfill update to members of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce also attended by members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and local representatives of Congressional office holders.
Bristol Virginia's quarry landfill is undergoing more than $1 million in work to try and address widespread odor complaints on both sides of the Twin City. The Missouri community had similar problems with its quarry landfill but told Eads and others during a conference call the steps now underway should solve the problems.
"I'm extremely hopeful," Eads said after the presentation. "Based on the discussions I had with folks from Bridgeton, Missouri, they had the very same issues as what we're having. It took them 10 years to get any sort of resolution on their landfill and the city of Bristol, once we recognized we had an issue we jumped on it quickly to try to resolve it. We know its taken longer than we want but based on that conversation I feel like we're moving in the right direction."
The city has completed drilling a series of gas wells and work to connect the wells into the existing gas collection system is slated to begin this week and be completed by late December, Eads said.
The Bridgeton landfill, located north of St. Louis, was experiencing a subsurface reaction within its waste with high temperatures and noxious odors. The reaction makes the trash decompose rapidly, producing more gas and liquid than normal, which is blamed for the odors.
The concern there was amplified because nuclear waste was contained in an adjoining landfill.
Responding to a question from the audience, Eads said the consultants believe residents should experience some relief from odors once the gas wells connection work begins and greater improvement once all the wells are connected and the system is extracting greater gas flow.
