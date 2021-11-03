Eads upbeat about landfill after conferring with Missouri officials

BRISTOL, Va. - City Manager Randy Eads was upbeat this morning about work at the city's embattled landfill, after speaking with officials in Bridgeton, Missouri regarding a similar landfill.

Eads presented a landfill update to members of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce also attended by members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and local representatives of Congressional office holders.

Bristol Virginia's quarry landfill is undergoing more than $1 million in work to try and address widespread odor complaints on both sides of the Twin City. The Missouri community had similar problems with its quarry landfill but told Eads and others during a conference call the steps now underway should solve the problems.

"I'm extremely hopeful," Eads said after the presentation. "Based on the discussions I had with folks from Bridgeton, Missouri, they had the very same issues as what we're having. It took them 10 years to get any sort of resolution on their landfill and the city of Bristol, once we recognized we had an issue we jumped on it quickly to try to resolve it. We know its taken longer than we want but based on that conversation I feel like we're moving in the right direction."