E&H students learn while serving during medical mission in Guatemala

Waking up every morning to provide medical care to those in need is the dream for many students in the Emory & Henry College physician assistant (PA) graduate program.

Waking up every morning at 5 a.m. and boarding a small bus into the mountains of Guatemala to do pop-up clinics at several remote villages was a once-in-a-lifetime experience some students got to experience recently while in the program.

“It was like being on a clinical rotation, but in Guatemala,” first-year Emory & Henry PA student Alyssa Gottschalk said.

Michael Nowak, a doctor of medical science and a professor in the graduate program, facilitates the program that allows interested students to travel to remote Guatemalan villages and deliver aid to hundreds of people while practicing medical skills.

After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, Nowak and other doctors, two Emory & Henry PA students, and students from South College in Tennessee traveled to Guatemala during the winter break of 2021 for the program’s 10th annual mission.

Dr. Nowak said assisting with dozens of births and cesarean sections, learning medical diagnostic skills, pediatric and geriatric care, is “one of the highlights (students) will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

The students stayed with a couple from Texas who moved to Guatemala nearly 20 years ago. From the couple’s home, where students slept in bunk beds and had breakfast every morning, the students boarded buses for the commute into villages to set up the pop-up clinic.

“There are villages up in the mountains that have a hard time kind of getting down to the city to go to the hospital. They don't have the means of transport, and sometimes they haven't seen a doctor in you don’t know how many years. Each day we set up a clinic for these people in different villages,” Gottschalk said.

“We would commute back and forth from the house and city to the villages in the mountains, and then tear down and come back to the city at the end of the day,” she said, explaining the trip’s busy schedule.

The 10th annual mission aided 700 people over a week in Guatemala. The program provides valuable medical practice for the people in the Guatemalan villages while also providing a unique experience for students.

One of the most exciting moments of the trip for Gottschalk was watching and assisting with a cesarean section birth when the students traveled to the city hospital and stayed late to watch the procedure.

“That's the only hospital around, so they're having 30-plus deliveries a day. One of the other students on the trip was about to start her OB rotation, so she actually scrubbed in for the cesarean and was assisting the doctor,” she said. “Then I helped after the baby was taken out and delivered. I helped cut the cord and clean the baby up and make sure she was doing OK.”

One challenge Gottschalk and the other students faced was the language barrier, despite having translators. Even this challenge provided an interesting learning experience. While assisting with the cesarean, the students learned medical procedures are a language of their own.

“So we were helping deliver this baby, and we aren't even talking to each other, but we all know what's going on because we're all medical providers or future medical providers,” Gottschalk said. “So it's really cool that, even when we were unable to communicate verbally, we knew what was going on, and we could help each other and actually bring this child into the world.”

Gottschalk spoke with excitement about providing essential medical items, such as ointment to soothe diaper rash and glasses, to the people living in the Guatemalan villages.

“There was this little kiddo, he was like seven months old, and he had had eczema since he was born. I was able to give his mother some steroid cream and some emollient to help with his eczema … That's a big change for that kid, he's going to be way more comfortable now, “ Gottschalk said. “Hopefully, that treatment helped him and was able to help him for a long time.”

Providing ointments was just one station the PA students and physicians were able to provide at their pop-up clinics.

Stations for glasses, ear cleaning, and pharmaceuticals were also set up.

“All of these different stations kind of worked together,” Gottschalk said. “It's really dusty in the mountains and they do a lot of farming work, and these people have not had their ears cleaned in how many years and sometimes they will even find bugs in their ears. So that was kind of a big help for them.

“A lot of these people have also never seen an eye doctor before. … I mean, it's minimal care to you and me like this is like the basics, right. … It made me realize how lucky we are in America to be able to have good medical care and access to medicine. And, in America, not everyone has access either, but a lot better access,” Gottschalk said. “What we saw in Guatemala for these people who never see doctors, how grateful they are for putting on a pair of glasses for the first time and all of a sudden, they can see now and they can cook again, work again, do everyday life.”

The glasses, medicines, and other supplies are donated and gathered by the doctors and others who attend the trip.

“For the glasses, we had an ophthalmologist, she had all these extra glasses that were just gonna get tossed. So she just brought them with her, and we used all of them,” Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk also got to treat one of the village elders during her time in Guatemala.

“There's a leader of every village, the elders are what they call them. … Again, I don't speak Spanish, so I was speaking through my translator, but he was thankful for the care I was able to give him. It was really cool to actually get to treat that patient,” she said.

The Guatemalan medical mission trip for 2022 is already being planned between Nowak and the village elders.

“Those are the people who know Dr. Nowak, and they communicate with him every year and they want him to come back and bring his students,” Gottschalk said. “As long as the villages will have (students) back, they'll keep going and providing care to people.”