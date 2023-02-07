ABINGDON, Va. — Emory & Henry College signed an agreement Tuesday to expand class offerings at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Through the agreement, E&H is expected to bring new health care and business programs to the Abingdon campus near Interstate 81's Exit 14. As a partner, E&H will have its own office at the center to work with prospective and current students and plan courses using the center’s state-of-the- art technology.

“We’re impressed with what goes on here at the Higher Ed Center. Emory & Henry has a long history — well over 180 years — of service to this region. We’re very nimble. We want to make certain we’re taking advantage of every opportunity to serve the people of Southwest Virginia,” college President John Wells said during a media briefing to announce the agreement.

The private, liberal arts college recently opened a School of Business and a School of Nursing in addition to its Schools of Health Sciences and School of Arts & Sciences.

“At this point it will be expanding our existing programs. We’re exploring business classes here. We’re exploring counseling classes here. And it would really open up access to a larger number of people,” Wells said. “Space utilization is a big deal. Emory & Henry is a beautiful campus; a wonderful place to be but with our enrollment surge we can always use additional space for instruction.”

Its total undergraduate and graduate enrollment is about 1,300 students and the Abingdon facility provides additional room for growth, Wells said.

“This will allow us to add new functionality, new programs. We’re moving into our third year of record enrollment. It knocks off about 10 miles for people to drive if they’re coming from south of Emory,” Wells said. “The Higher Ed Center is a very convenient place for classes to be held. We already use the Higher Ed Center for a number of other things as well. There is an enormous amount of functionality we get by being here.”

About two-thirds of the college’s enrollment comes from Virginia, Wells said, and this may allow them to appeal to even more folks in Southwest Virginia.

“It opens up additional areas and more geography for us so we’re very pleased about that. We’re very excited about this,” Wells said. “It’s a very natural fit between the Higher Ed Center and Emory & Henry. We recognize partnerships are really the future and making certain that students have an easy pathway to a credential and this helps to accomplish that.”

Emory & Henry is among 10 colleges and universities that use the Abingdon-based facility.

David Matlock, executive director of the center, said specifics are still being finalized.

“We’re still in the process of doing some strategic planning and working out exactly what that is going to look like,” Matlock said. “There probably will be some things happening here this fall. Because of the steps necessary when you work with an organization like SCHEV [State Council on Higher Education in Virginia], there is a process. To have a full class of students for the fall semester, we probably would need to have been recruiting a little earlier.”

Center Executive Board Member and Virginia Highlands Community College President Adam Hutchinson welcomed Emory & Henry’s expanded presence.

“Transfer pathways from our community college to universities and partners like Emory & Henry really are workforce development,” Hutchinson said. “Those professionals in our community that are teachers and accountants and business leaders often start at our community colleges and finish at places like Emory & Henry. Having them in this building and on our location is a boon for our students and a win for everybody in our community.”