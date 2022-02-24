E&H professor discusses invasion of Ukraine

EMORY, Va. — Although Emory & Henry professor Sarah Fisher had been discussing the escalating Russia-Ukraine situation and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in her classes the past few weeks, she was surprised to hear Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday night.

“Russia has invaded Ukraine … so that is massive international news,” Fisher, 33, said. “This isn’t the first time that Russia has invaded the Ukraine. But I was sort of surprised that Putin went with a full-scale invasion.”

This semester, Fisher teaches four classes, including, “Introduction to International Relations,” a 100-level course that has included class discussions on the situation between Russia and the Ukraine.

“I was expecting more of a cyberattack rather than a full-scale invasion, but that’s exactly what Russia is doing,” Fisher, an associate professor of politics and the department chair of politics, said.

Fisher said Russia had long seen Ukraine as a part of Russia.

“And so Putin is being opportunistic in this moment to take part of what he wants,” Fisher, who earned her doctorate in political science from the University of Georgia, said.

“What people are a concerned about is that this is a start of a similar cold war kind of tension between the United States and Russia,” she said. “People are concerned with the economy or the stock market. It wasn’t looking good today. And people are concerned that energy prices could be going up because of this.”

The United States and its allies could — or already have — put economic sanctions against Russia due to the conflict, Fisher said.

“Europe gets a lot of its energy from Russia. So that could really hurt Europe because energy is one of the issues,” Fisher said.

But this could also be more than an economic threat, Fisher said.

“Russia is perceived by the United States as a country that is really interested in changing the world order,” Fisher said.

Still, at this point, Fisher does not see the United States sending troops directly into Ukraine. “No one has an appetite for sending U.S. troops abroad to fight Russia,” she said. “No one’s going to want to do that right now.”

