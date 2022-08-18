E&H breaks ground on first of several apartment buildings

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry (E&H) College broke ground on a new student housing project on Hillman Highway Thursday, which will house 96 students in 24 apartments once the project is completed in 2023.

Emory & Henry College President John W. Wells highlighted that the construction of new student housing, as well as all the other projects that E&H has been working on over the past few months, are a part of the college's continued evolution.

“This is part of a broader project of really moving Emory & Henry into a better day and continuing to be partners with everyone in the region,” Wells said. “I’m proud of our new facility that is coming here. I’m excited about what it’s going to mean for the students and how it’s going to provide new housing for so many students, and it’s the first of many projects that are like it as we continue to update our housing so that our students have a great holistic experience here at Emory and Henry College.”

The new Hillman Highway student housing is being built by BurWil Construction, which has worked with E&H since 1988. The construction company recently finished building the new E&H Student Success Center and is currently remodeling Carriger Hall, which will become the new E&H business school.

There are currently 1,100 students enrolled at E&H, 450 of which are incoming freshmen. Mark Graham, the college’s vice president for administration and general counsel, explained that with 90% of the student body living on campus, E&H College finds itself at the center of a positive problem, which he believes will only continue to grow due to the excitement surrounding the transition to NCAA Division II sports and the new business school.

“We are completely full right now, which is a good problem to have,” Graham said. “We’re going to have to build more housing because I think of the demand, of us transitioning to Division II, has been exciting and starting that business school, getting ready to do the new equestrian center and the new sports complex out on the interstate, I think all those things are generating a sense of momentum and folks want to come here.”

Graham explained the new housing being built on Hillman Highway is part of a bigger plan that includes several similar apartment-style houses for students, which could also include a second pool and a fitness center.

“We’ve got room for potentially five or six of these units,” Graham said. “As we continue to grow, we’re going to continue to see if we need to build more and create a little housing community out here.”