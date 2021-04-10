 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch national living in Southwest Virginia pleads guilty to gun charge
0 comments

Dutch national living in Southwest Virginia pleads guilty to gun charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

A Dutch national and member of the Bugaloo Bois who was living in Southwest Virginia has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States, according to prosecutors.

Jaap Willem Lijbers, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday. He had been living in the country on an I-94 Visa that expired May 20, 2014. A review of immigration records showed that Lijbers never applied for adjustment or readmission, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Lijbers was residing in Raven, Virginia, and frequently coordinated and communicated with members of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals espousing violent anti-government sentiments, the release states.

Federal authorities discovered Lijbers while investigating civil unrest that occurred following the death of George Floyd.

During some of his interactions with Bugaloo Bois members, prosecutors said Lijbers encouraged other members to attend political rallies and commit acts of violence, to include taking over government buildings, according to the release. Lijbers also encouraged others to participate in violent conduct against law enforcement officers in a “pig roast.”

Court records show Lijbers attended local rallies in Southwest Virginia, including one when he was interviewed by a TV reporter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

+3
Area cases rising in race to vaccinate the public
Latest Headlines

Area cases rising in race to vaccinate the public

Just a handful of people were in line Wednesday morning at Whitetop Creek Park during a six-hour COVID-19 vaccination clinic — a mere trickle compared to the miles-long lines seen over the winter. Contrast that with Wednesday’s announcement that Ballad Health was revisiting its surge plans after the number of COVID-19-infected inpatients climbed to 127, including 28 in intensive care units.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts