Dutch national living in Southwest Virginia pleads guilty to gun charge

A Dutch national and member of the Bugaloo Bois who was living in Southwest Virginia has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States, according to prosecutors.

Jaap Willem Lijbers, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday. He had been living in the country on an I-94 Visa that expired May 20, 2014. A review of immigration records showed that Lijbers never applied for adjustment or readmission, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Lijbers was residing in Raven, Virginia, and frequently coordinated and communicated with members of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals espousing violent anti-government sentiments, the release states.

Federal authorities discovered Lijbers while investigating civil unrest that occurred following the death of George Floyd.

During some of his interactions with Bugaloo Bois members, prosecutors said Lijbers encouraged other members to attend political rallies and commit acts of violence, to include taking over government buildings, according to the release. Lijbers also encouraged others to participate in violent conduct against law enforcement officers in a “pig roast.”

Court records show Lijbers attended local rallies in Southwest Virginia, including one when he was interviewed by a TV reporter.