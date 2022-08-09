Drug Court provides a new beginning

BRISTOL, Va. – Karina Jaureguri appeared in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Tuesday – not to face or be sentenced to a criminal charge – but as the latest graduate of the city’s drug court.

The ceremony came complete with a diploma and expressions of encouragement from Circuit Judge Sage B. Johnson, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerry Wolfe and some currently enrolled in the local addiction recovery program, including one who called her “an inspiration.”

Graduating from the lengthy program represents the end of 15 years of substance abuse that found her in and out of confinement in both Tennessee and Virginia.

“It is a totally new beginning. It’s the start of how it’s really going to be; how my life is going to be,” she said following the ceremony.

The program is for substance-addicted inmates who must follow strict guidelines; hold a job, perform community service, submit to random drug screenings at any time and fulfill other program expectations. For most it takes 12 to 18 months to complete.

Wolfe said he was proud of her and urged her to be proud of herself.

“I’ve seen a big change in you. We used to see you in General District Court on a fairly regular basis – mostly with petty stuff. Anytime we saw your name on the docket, well Karina’s back. She’s got something that really needs to be dealt with,” Wolfe said. “But finally the time came when it was the right time for you and you decided to make a change.”

Asked afterward what prompted her decision to enter the program and get clean, she said it was “Freedom and how much I love freedom. That’s what made me want to change. Before, I didn’t care.”

Wolfe cautioned her journey isn’t over.

“This is just the beginning. You haven’t totally recovered from being an addict. Being an addict is kind of like COVID, it comes back. It’s always out there. Whether it was alcohol or marijuana or anything else you might have dabbled in. Right now you’re in a good spot. And you can stay there,” Wolfe said.

As part of the ceremony, graduates must write and then read aloud the story of their journey.

“Reacting with violence was my thing and I guess that was how I coped with situations” she said. “I truly feel like the Lord has put people that saved my life, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today. And if it wasn’t for Jesus, I wouldn’t always feel grateful … If it wasn’t for all the bad stuff that has happened to me, especially my dad’s death, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today. Thank you God, my mom, my wife and the drug court team.”

Judge Johnson called her an “incredibly hard worker,” noting she recently worked 144 hours during a two-week span at her job as a general manager of an area fast food restaurant.

“That inspired me because I personally am a big believer in hard work. I just think the less free time you have on your hands the more likely recovery will take hold,” Johnson said. “She is very strong in her faith and her family, which I appreciate. That is something to remember because – as we heard here today – not everybody has family. Not everybody has the support…The fact Karina has family, they support her, she supports them and it’s a wonderful thing.”