 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drug Arrests Made In Sullivan County
0 comments
breaking

Drug Arrests Made In Sullivan County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an ongoing investigation relating to drug activity at a residence located at 2637 Highway 11W, Apartment 20, Bristol. The investigation began after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints from citizens relating to the suspected drug activity at the residence.

During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and investigators from the Special Operations Unit have had multiple encounters with individuals at the residence and from traffic stops of vehicles involved with the residence. The investigation led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the residence on April 14, 2021. Upon serving the search warrant at the residence, Eric Horner, age 38, and Sarah Condon, age 44, both of Bristol, Tennessee.

Over the course of the investigation, 78 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of crushed Buprenorphine pills, 1 ¼ grams of black tar heroin, fentanyl, 1 Clonazepam pill, a handgun, ammunition, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were all recovered. The cash value of the drugs and narcotics that were recovered had a street value of over $4,900.

Eric Horner was charged with Maintaining a Dwelling Where Narcotics are Sold / Stored, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and made his $10,000 bond on April 16, 2021.

Sarah Condon was charged with Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Simple Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts