Drug Arrests Made In Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an ongoing investigation relating to drug activity at a residence located at 2637 Highway 11W, Apartment 20, Bristol. The investigation began after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints from citizens relating to the suspected drug activity at the residence.

During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and investigators from the Special Operations Unit have had multiple encounters with individuals at the residence and from traffic stops of vehicles involved with the residence. The investigation led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the residence on April 14, 2021. Upon serving the search warrant at the residence, Eric Horner, age 38, and Sarah Condon, age 44, both of Bristol, Tennessee.

Over the course of the investigation, 78 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of crushed Buprenorphine pills, 1 ¼ grams of black tar heroin, fentanyl, 1 Clonazepam pill, a handgun, ammunition, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were all recovered. The cash value of the drugs and narcotics that were recovered had a street value of over $4,900.