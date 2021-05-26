Driver treated for life-threatening injuries after crashing into school bus

HANSONVILLE, Va. — A two-vehicle wreck involving a school bus in Russell County on Tuesday morning sent one person to a hospital.

The Virginia State Police responded to the wreck at 7:51 a.m. along U.S. Highway 58-Alternate at Hawkins Mill Road. The bus was stopped in the right eastbound lane to pick up students when the driver of a 2003 Honda sedan failed to stop in time and ran into the back of the bus, according to police.

The flashing lights on the bus were activated at the time of the crash, the VSP said in a news release. The driver and 17 students were on board at the time of the crash, and there was only one minor injury.

However, the Honda’s driver, who was not identified, was flown by State Police MedFlight helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, the release states.