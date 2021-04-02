 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver injured in Glade Spring crash along Interstate 81
0 comments

Driver injured in Glade Spring crash along Interstate 81

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Authorities rescued a driver early Wednesday after their vehicle was found off Interstate 81 in Glade Spring.

A passing tractor-trailer driver spotted the vehicle about 9:30 a.m. The vehicle had overturned and went over an embankment, the Glade Spring Fire Department said. Once officials were able to approach the vehicle, they located an alert but injured driver still inside.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Crews learned that the crash occurred about 10 hours before being spotted along the interstate.

The Glade Spring Police Department is investigating the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts