Driver charged in fatal crash

MARION, Va. — A North Carolina man has been charged with reckless driving in connection with a fatal crash in Smyth County.
The crash, involving a 1990 Lexus sedan and a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred Thursday on state Route 16. The Lexus was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and into the southbound lane, striking the Chevrolet, the Virginia State Police said. The impact caused the Lexus to separate. The rear of the car came to rest in the creek and the front of the car in the southbound lane, the VSP said.
The driver of the Lexus, Ricky Bryant, 61, of Ennice, North Carolina, who has been charged, was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. A 14-year-old male passenger was also taken to a hospital. A 13-year-old male passenger died at the scene, the VSP said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Randy Reedy, 54, of Troutville, Virginia, was taken to Smyth County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
