Driver charged in fatal crash

The crash, involving a 1990 Lexus sedan and a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred Thursday on state Route 16. The Lexus was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and into the southbound lane, striking the Chevrolet, the Virginia State Police said. The impact caused the Lexus to separate. The rear of the car came to rest in the creek and the front of the car in the southbound lane, the VSP said.