Driver charged after car becomes suspended in Bristol utility wires
Driver charged after car becomes suspended in Bristol utility wires

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car traveling at a high rate of speed ended up tangled in numerous utility wires Thursday off Blountville Highway in Bristol, police said.

Capt. Charlie Thomas said a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Donald Vincent Williams, of Bristol, Virginia, appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when turning from Blountville Highway to Stafford Street. Thomas said the car crossed the roadway and drove up the guide wires for the utility pole. It came to rest in the wires, suspended in the air.

The utility pole supports both electricity and communications cabling, and power was knocked out to several residences in the area, police said. Crews from Bristol Tennessee Essential Services responded to replace the pole and wires.

Williams has been charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and violation of the financial responsibility law.

