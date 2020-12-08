Drive in high-speed Abingdon chase facing more charges

ABINGDON, Va. - Matthew Lucas Jones faces multiple charges after eluding police on a high-speed chase that ended with his capture 12 hours later on Sunday night.

Jones, 32, of Adams, Tennessee, is now being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.

Jones was clocked driving a stolen Toyota at 93 mph on I-81 in Abingdon at 10 a.m. Sunday, Shepherd said.

An officer stopped Jones on Enterprise Road near I-81’s Exit 22, but Jones drove away on a chase that raced up and down I-81 and into the Town of Abingdon for nearly an hour, Shepherd said.

Jones abandoned the vehicle on Page Street at about 10:45 a.m. then traveled about 200 yards on foot, where he spent the next six hours hiding under a porch on Taylor Street, Shepherd said.

Just after dark, an Abingdon resident spotted Jones walking through a yard, Shepherd said.

Ultimately, at 10 p.m., a K-9 belonging to the Virginia State Police tracked Jones - about 100 yards from the porch - to the cellar of an abandoned home on Wiley Street, according to Shepherd.

“The dog, he done great,” Shepherd said. “We would not have found him without the dog.”