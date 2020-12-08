Drive in high-speed Abingdon chase facing more charges

ABINGDON, Va. - Matthew Lucas Jones faces multiple charges after eluding police on a high-speed chase that ended with his capture 12 hours later on Sunday night.
Jones, 32, of Adams, Tennessee, is now being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.
Jones was clocked driving a stolen Toyota at 93 mph on I-81 in Abingdon at 10 a.m. Sunday, Shepherd said.
An officer stopped Jones on Enterprise Road near I-81’s Exit 22, but Jones drove away on a chase that raced up and down I-81 and into the Town of Abingdon for nearly an hour, Shepherd said.
Jones abandoned the vehicle on Page Street at about 10:45 a.m. then traveled about 200 yards on foot, where he spent the next six hours hiding under a porch on Taylor Street, Shepherd said.
Just after dark, an Abingdon resident spotted Jones walking through a yard, Shepherd said.
Ultimately, at 10 p.m., a K-9 belonging to the Virginia State Police tracked Jones - about 100 yards from the porch - to the cellar of an abandoned home on Wiley Street, according to Shepherd.
“The dog, he done great,” Shepherd said. “We would not have found him without the dog.”
Jones was arrested without incident, Shepherd said.
According to a release, Virginia State Police have since charged Jones with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer for ramming a state police trooper’s vehicle during the course of the pursuit.
Jones was also charged with one felony count of hit-and-run for striking another vehicle during the course of the pursuit, though the driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured, police said.
Jones was also charged with two counts of reckless driving and multiple traffic violations committed during the course of the pursuit, according to a release.
Police have since discovered that Jones was also wanted on charges of stealing a Mazda on Nov. 27 in Nashville, Shepherd said.
Jones also faces drug charges in Tennessee, Shepherd said.
The stolen Toyota driven by Jones had evidence of drugs, Shepherd said. “There were all kinds of dirty needles in the vehicle.”
