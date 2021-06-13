 Skip to main content
Downtown Bristol named one of best shopping destinations in SW Va.
Downtown Bristol named one of best shopping destinations in SW Va.

Downtown Bristol has been named one of the best places to go shopping in Southwest Virginia, according to city officials.

The city of Bristol, Virginia, and Believe in Bristol said Friday that Bristol has been voted by Virginia Living’s readers as one of the areas with the Best Downtown Shopping in the region. The Best of Virginia 2021 issue, which is being released this summer, is a guide to the best in dining, shopping and doing in the state.

In January, Virginia Living readers were polled for the bests across the five regions of Virginia, including Central, Eastern, Northern, Southwest and the Shenandoah Valley. More than 50,000 ballots were cast, according to the magazine.

“This is great news, especially since it is voted on by the readers,” said Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. “Downtown Bristol is a vibrant and exciting area full of top-notch stores and restaurants. I’m thrilled that our downtown continues to receive the awards and accolades it deserves.”

The Best of Virginia has been conducted for the past 10 years. Voters cast ballots to find the best the state has to offer, from the best movie theater in Southwest Virginia to the best festival in the Shenandoah Valley, the magazine states. Inside the magazine, readers will find nearly 1,500 winners in more than 100 categories in the five regions, alongside stories and photography.

Downtown and the entire city of Bristol have received numerous accolades in recent years, especially as new restaurants, hotels and stores open. Various businesses in downtown have also received accolades, such as the award-winning Bristol Hotel.

