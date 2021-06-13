Downtown Bristol named one of best shopping destinations in SW Va.

Downtown Bristol has been named one of the best places to go shopping in Southwest Virginia, according to city officials.

The city of Bristol, Virginia, and Believe in Bristol said Friday that Bristol has been voted by Virginia Living’s readers as one of the areas with the Best Downtown Shopping in the region. The Best of Virginia 2021 issue, which is being released this summer, is a guide to the best in dining, shopping and doing in the state.

In January, Virginia Living readers were polled for the bests across the five regions of Virginia, including Central, Eastern, Northern, Southwest and the Shenandoah Valley. More than 50,000 ballots were cast, according to the magazine.

“This is great news, especially since it is voted on by the readers,” said Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. “Downtown Bristol is a vibrant and exciting area full of top-notch stores and restaurants. I’m thrilled that our downtown continues to receive the awards and accolades it deserves.”