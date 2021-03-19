Downtown Bristol businesses look to recover from COVID-19

The world came to a standstill one year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic began its march across the nation — but downtown Bristol, which saw a significant loss of business, is starting to return to normal.

“I guess when it happened, absolute fear and panic set in,” said Karen Hester, the owner of downtown’s Cranberry Lane and Southern Churn.

Hester said downtown Bristol had been bustling, new businesses were setting up shop, hotels were under construction and life was hopping along State Street — where Tennessee and Virginia meet.

The deadly virus, however, led government and business leaders to close shop. Hester said one could hear crickets chirping along State Street, where traffic is normally busy.

Cranberry Lane and Southern Churn, on the Virginia side of Bristol, where mandates were stricter than Tennessee, closed for two months. At first, Hester said she and others thought the shutdown would last just a couple weeks. But those couple weeks turned into months before businesses could reopen for limited services.