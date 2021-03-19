Downtown Bristol businesses look to recover from COVID-19

The world came to a standstill one year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic began its march across the nation — but downtown Bristol, which saw a significant loss of business, is starting to return to normal.
“I guess when it happened, absolute fear and panic set in,” said Karen Hester, the owner of downtown’s Cranberry Lane and Southern Churn.
Hester said downtown Bristol had been bustling, new businesses were setting up shop, hotels were under construction and life was hopping along State Street — where Tennessee and Virginia meet.
The deadly virus, however, led government and business leaders to close shop. Hester said one could hear crickets chirping along State Street, where traffic is normally busy.
Cranberry Lane and Southern Churn, on the Virginia side of Bristol, where mandates were stricter than Tennessee, closed for two months. At first, Hester said she and others thought the shutdown would last just a couple weeks. But those couple weeks turned into months before businesses could reopen for limited services.
Hester had to furlough her employees during the shutdown and her businesses, as well as others in Bristol, lost a significant amount of revenue. She and others, such as those at the Bristol Bagel & Bakery, got creative. They started offering curbside service and to-go orders.
Believe in Bristol, an organization that supports downtown businesses, helped.
“Our organization worked with both of our cities to add temporary signage downtown for those offering curbside pickup, making it more efficient and convenient for our community to support those small businesses,” said Believe in Bristol Director Maggie Elliott.
The organization served as a communication agent and resource for businesses. Elliott said it assisted with funding, training and provided businesses with updates on the phases of reopening for the two states.
Believe in Bristol also facilitated the reorganization of the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund, managed by People Inc., to be offered to businesses in the form of no-interest, and deferred payment, loans to assist with low cash flow — which was common for many businesses in 2020.
Elliott said Believe in Bristol also installed hand sanitizer stations downtown, as well as safety reminder signs. It also worked with the city of Bristol, Tennessee, to offer Outdoor Dining Mini Grants to food- and beverage-based businesses to expand outdoor dining options.
Hester said she recognized early on that people in the region were “very responsible” and adhered to mask mandates and social distancing.
“We’re hugely thankful for our community and their support,” said Hester, who also manages several Airbnbs that lost business during the pandemic.
Hester said her businesses started to see business pick up at the end of 2020 during the holiday shopping season.
“We are getting back to normal,” she said. “We’re starting to see tourists coming back. I’m very positive 2021 is going to be a great year. We’re already seeing a difference.”
Downtown could see additional visitors this year with the return of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, according to the festival’s leader, Leah Ross, who notes that it is still on schedule for September. The popular music festival was canceled last fall due to the pandemic.
In addition, the Paramount Center for the Arts, which closed its curtains in March 2020, has shows scheduled for later this year.
“Unfortunately, we did have three downtown businesses close due to impacts of COVID-19,” Elliott said.
Macados, a State Street restaurant, closed permanently in 2020. However, it has since been replaced by the Angry Italian. In addition, Hut No. 8 and Bank Street Bristol also closed.
One local business, Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramic Studio remains closed, but is preparing to reopen in 2021 once it is safe to do so, according to the operator.