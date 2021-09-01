Donations being accepted for Hurley, Va. flood victims

Local organizations including the United Way of Southwest Virginia are working to assist residents in Hurley who were displaced by devastating flooding Monday.
The American Electric Power Foundation and the United Way of Southwest Virginia have created a dedicated emergency fund, with all proceeds going to the effort.
“ Today the United Way and the AEP Foundation purchased more than 100 lanterns, more than 100 flashlights and the batteries needed to run them,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We’re also looking at purchasing food vouchers, coolers and ice, hopefully in the next few hours as well.”
The storm left more than 20 homes uprooted from their foundations, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. About 50 people have been rescued and one person remained missing Wednesday night.
The United Way and the AEP Foundation are working with Buchanan County authorities to identify unique needs of Hurley residents.
“ As the storm was passing over Buchanan County, some students were forced to spend the night at their school because there was simply no way for them to make it home,” Staton said. “By working with our local partners in Buchanan County, we can make sure this assistance is distributed to those in greatest need first.”
To help, contact the United Way of Southwest Virginia at 276-628-2160.
Various donations are being collected throughout the region, including in Wise County, where drinks, water, dry goods, cleaning supplies, diapers, paper towels and toilet paper are being accepted. Collection sites include the Wise County Sheriff's Office, Mullins Insurance Agency in Norton and the Republican Party Tent at the Guest River Rally.
