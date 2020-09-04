Donald Trump Boat Parade planned Saturday at South Holston Lake

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A group of local boaters has organized a Donald J. Trump Boat Parade for Saturday at South Holston Lake.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. at the No Wake Zone at the Observation Knob Park Boat Ramp in Sullivan County. The boats will parade down the lake to the South Holston Dam and return up the lake to the Avery Bridge in Washington County, Virginia.

At 7 p.m., there will be a concert held at the stage at Observation Knob featuring the band Tennessee Champagne. Food trucks and vendors will sell barbecue, deserts, hot dogs and more. A fireworks show will be held at 8:30 p.m.

The organizers of this event include Derrick Combs 276-971-1451 Amberly Dickenson 276-696-2323 and Mark Vance 423-914-8557.

