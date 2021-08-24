Doggie Swim set for week after Labor Day

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Doggie Swim 2021, a five-day event that provides swim time for canines before Haynesfield Pool closes for the season, has been scheduled for the week following Labor Day.

The annual event, which is in its 11th year, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is $3 per dog, with a limit of two dogs per person.

Participating dogs must be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag and owner identification tag. Unneutered male dogs, female dogs in heat and puppies under six months of age are not allowed. Choke, prong (pinch) and spike collars are prohibited, but all dogs must wear a regular collar. Each dog must be accompanied by a handler who is 16 or older.

For the complete rules, go to www.bristoltn.org/DoggieRules or call 423-764-4048 or email tharmon@bristoltn.org