Dog’s unique surgery is owner’s miracle

Seven can retrieve items that are dropped, open doors and assist with errands.

“He can also detect low oxygen. That is his super power,” Vaught said. “His value has no limits. That is why his debilitating bone disease was so devastating to me.”

She is hoping this surgery will give Seven a new lease on life.

The pup did well with the surgery, which lasted five-and-a-half hours, Vaught said.

“He woke up in recovery and was ready to go. They were so pleased. Their comment was ‘We did not expect him to be up and moving so well,’” she said.

Vaught said preparation for the surgery was meticulous to the last detail.

“The day before surgery the doctors and staff did a complete rehearsal of the entire surgery down to who would twist each screw, who applied the cement and who stitched each place,” she said. “This was a new procedure for them so they wanted everything perfect.”

Safety during the pandemic was also a priority. Vaught said she never even got to meet the veterinarians in person, especially the vet from Switzerland who came so far to help her dog.