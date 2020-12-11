Dog’s unique surgery is owner’s miracle

MARION, Va. — Seven’s story brings the words of a Barry Manilow song to mind: “It’s a miracle, a true blue spectacle, a miracle come true.”
Such is the case with a local service dog whose deteriorating elbow was slowing him down until a team of special veterinarians brought about a miracle for him and his owner.
Marion resident Judy L. Vaught thanks and praises that team for rescuing her black Labrador, Seven, from the pain and frustration he was feeling and the poor outlook for his future.
“Labs have been getting hip replacements for a decade, but an elbow is more complex,” Vaught said about the surgery. A Swiss veterinarian who developed an elbow replacement for his Labrador when he couldn’t find one offered to come to America and help Seven.
Seven was the third dog to undergo this surgery.
Vaught said that Seven, who was diagnosed with a bone disease when he was young that was discovered during his training, has been to The Virginia — Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine on the campus of Virginia Tech several times. Surgery was performed on his front leg to try to repair the joint, but it wasn’t helping. Powerful medication and retirement seemed to be the only hope to ease his pain.
“Seven was to the point that the pain was interfering with his desire to do his job,” Vaught said. “He was missing steps, faltering his gate and not wanting to accompany me to do jobs he usually bounds to do.”
Seven can retrieve items that are dropped, open doors and assist with errands.
“He can also detect low oxygen. That is his super power,” Vaught said. “His value has no limits. That is why his debilitating bone disease was so devastating to me.”
She is hoping this surgery will give Seven a new lease on life.
The pup did well with the surgery, which lasted five-and-a-half hours, Vaught said.
“He woke up in recovery and was ready to go. They were so pleased. Their comment was ‘We did not expect him to be up and moving so well,’” she said.
Vaught said preparation for the surgery was meticulous to the last detail.
“The day before surgery the doctors and staff did a complete rehearsal of the entire surgery down to who would twist each screw, who applied the cement and who stitched each place,” she said. “This was a new procedure for them so they wanted everything perfect.”
Safety during the pandemic was also a priority. Vaught said she never even got to meet the veterinarians in person, especially the vet from Switzerland who came so far to help her dog.
“With COVID so bad everything was over the phone,” she said. “An assistant brought Seven to an air lock and we came through the door and got him after they stepped out. It was very touchless. Everyone was extremely careful. I mean I didn’t even get to meet him. But we have a great outcome so I can’t complain.”
She might have wrung her hands in worry as the surgery took place, but Vaught said she knew her dog was in good hands.
“The day of surgery, they called that morning and went over the process of what had been done to Seven so far and what was to come for him,” she said. “The personnel were the best. They called several times through the day. Dr. Lanz called with updates even the day after as we returned home to make sure all was well. The surgeons were Dr. Otto Lanz and Dr. Rachel Chmelovski. There were several DMV candidates assigned to his care as well.”
“He (Dr. Lanz) said that every time they said Seven’s name even when sedated, his tail wagged. He is so sweet.”
Last week, Seven went to Smyth County Animal Hospital to have his bandage removed. Vaught said they sent pictures of the wound to the doctors at Virginia Tech for review.
Vaught and Seven will soon return for removal of the sutures. Then, if all is well, Seven will go to Abingdon VCA Highlands Animal Clinic for rehabilitation therapy. He will do exercises to improve his movement and use the treadmill pool to help with mobility.
“Virginia Tech will follow Seven for the next six months to make sure the process is working for him,” she said. “We return to Tech for radiography and examination in six weeks or if anything usual occurs.”
In this season of miracles, Vaught is especially grateful for Seven’s progress and the prayers and support of so many in the community and beyond.
“In this time of COVID,” she said, “it is nice to have this miracle.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!