Documents: Man charged in cross burning violates bond conditions

More than two months after a federal judge allowed a Marion, Virginia, man to be released from jail in a cross-burning case, he’s back in custody after authorities said he violated bond conditions.

James Brown, 40, was arrested Monday after officers said they found an unauthorized person with marijuana and paraphernalia inside his home in Marion. Brown was indicted by a grand jury in July on charges of lying to federal agents, criminal interference with fair housing based on the victim’s race and using fire in commission of a felony. He was also charged with possessing firearms while unlawfully using a controlled substance.

The case stems from a cross burning in the early morning hours of June 14 outside the home of Travon Brown, an African American 17-year-old who had organized a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Marion the previous day. James Brown and Travon Brown are not related.

Originally, Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent granted bail of $25,000 but required Brown to meet certain conditions. Court records show he must reside at his current home, not change residences without the permission of the probation officer, stay away from the victim and witnesses, only allow his girlfriend and children in his home and not be around drugs.

Federal probation officers recently visited the home and informed Brown that they needed to conduct a “complete walk through of the residence and I asked him if anyone else was in the residence,” according to court documents.

Brown said no one else was there.