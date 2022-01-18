Divided Planning Commission recommends rezoning for hotel

BRISTOL, Va. — A divided Planning Commission voiced some reservations Monday before voting 4-2 to forward a rezoning request for a proposed hotel to the Bristol Virginia City Council.

The commission spent nearly 30 minutes discussing different aspects of a developer’s plan to locate a 30-room hotel on less than a half-acre lot, next to the planned Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol. The plan, put forward by Soft Rock LLC, asks the city to rezone a 0.385-acre parcel at 2016 Veda Drive from R-2 residential to B-3 general business.

The lot currently contains a single-story brick house with frontage on Gate City Highway — but as the front lot of a residential subdivision.

Plans call for a three-story, 30-room hotel with a ground-level parking structure.

Mayor and commission member Anthony Farnum voted against moving forward.

“There is a lot of planning going on behind the scenes now with the city, Bristol Virginia Utilities and the Virginia Department of Transportation about that stretch through there,” Farnum said. “I just want to make sure we slow down and do it right and everything is cohesive.”

Work is just beginning on the temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall site, but the major construction is still months away.

During the discussion, Farnum asked what would happen to that site if a future traffic analysis showed additional access lanes or turn lanes would need to be added to Gate City Highway to improve access from the interstate.

A public hearing was held during last week’s City Council meeting, and it is expected to go back before the council at its Jan. 25 meeting.

Screening — trees or bushes — would be required to separate the business from residential areas, but that would be addressed in the site plan process, City Planner Jay Detrick said.

“Currently Gate City Highway is running well below capacity; however, that will change with the opening of the casino,” Detrick said. “A traffic impact analysis is scheduled to be performed for the Gate City Highway corridor, as well as portions of I-81, and the I-81 exits all the way down to the intersection of West State Street. That should be performed in the next 12 months.”

BVU said a sewer capacity analysis would have to be conducted prior to any construction, and the developer would be responsible for those costs, Detrick said.

“This is the first of, we hope, many satellite developments arising from the casino,” attorney John Kiefer, who represents the developers, told the commission. “I think this is what everybody had in mind when we approved the casino; it’s consistent with all of the land uses that exist out there, and we should all be very hopeful about its success.”

By unanimous vote, the Planning Commission also forwarded a request to rezone 12 acres off Island Road from R-2 residential to R-3 mass residential to allow a proposed residential apartment complex to locate there. The project, expected to be 300 units, would primarily be built on the Tennessee side of the development, which is located behind the I-81 Virginia welcome center.

