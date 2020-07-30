Disturbance call leads deputies to marijuana cache

A disturbance call Sunday led authorities to a cache of marijuana plants in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Country Living Mobile Home Park. While a deputy was speaking with one of the residents, he saw a marijuana plant in the home.

The deputy asked if they were growing marijuana, but the resident claimed to have taken the plant from the home of William “Billy” Buchanan, who lives in the 30000 block of Old Stage Road in Glade Spring, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident, who was not identified, provided specific details of where the marijuana plants were on the property and said he saw more than 30 plants, according to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then asked the Virginia State Police to fly over the property, which confirmed that marijuana was growing on the property.

A search of the property produced 143 marijuana plants and one ledger that contained handwritten information and instructions on growing plants and recording progress of plants, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.

Buchanan, 58, was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana for others, a felony in Virginia. He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, and a court date has been set for Aug. 17. He has previous traffic convictions but no drug charges in Washington County, court records show.

On July 1, a new law was enacted in Virginia reducing penalties for offenses involving personal possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana to a civil violation that is punishable by a maximum $25 fine, no arrest and no criminal record. Previously, it provided up to 30 days in jail and a criminal record.