Distillery to invest $21.3 million in new Bristol facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. – As the Tennessee Hills Distillery continues to grow, the company has chosen Bristol, Tennessee, as the location of its new headquarters.

Stephen Callahan, the distiller, and his wife Jessica started the Tennessee Hills Distillery in Jonesborough, Tennessee, in 2016. He is excited for what the future holds as they continue to expand the brand.

"It's been a pretty wild ride for the last eight years since we started at Jonesborough. You know, my wife and I went from four employees before COVID to about 45 right now," Callahan said. "We've hired some really good key people to really kind of help build our team to try to get it to this point. And so, after about two years of really trying to get the right recipe down, we're ready to break ground and move forward."

The Tennessee Hills Distillery, which became a subsidiary of Rugged American Spirits in 2020, will invest $21.3 million to transform the former American National University campus, across U.S. 11 from The Pinnacle, into a 35,000-square-foot facility that will house their automated distillery plant. The new facility will allow Tennessee Hills to produce 50 barrels of whiskey a day, in contrast with the three barrels a week they make today.

Scott Andrew, who, alongside his wife Daphene, co-owns Rugged American Spirits, highlighted that aside from the 35,000-square-foot distillery, there will also be another 19,000-foot building to house their corporate offices, as well as a museum, which will tell the story of distillation, prohibition and bootlegging in Northeast Tennessee.

"There's a 19,000 square foot school building there now, we're going to convert that into a museum dedicated to the history and culture of spirits, distillation, bootlegging, and NASCAR and prohibition," Andrew said. "It's very steeped in the culture here distilling and making spirits."

Once the facilities open, within the next 12 to 16 months, visitors will be able to go on tours of the distillery, take part in whiskey tastings and share drinks at the cocktail bar, which will be adjacent to the distillery plant.

In a press release, Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, welcomed Rugged American Spirits and the Tennessee Hills Distillery to town.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome the Rugged American Spirits (RAS) and Tennessee Hills Distillery brands to Bristol, both of which are synonymous with quality and innovation," Luttrell said. "This project consists of the perfect blend of investment and vision that will not only bring more than 80 new jobs to our community, but that also leans into our cultural heritage, further elevating Bristol as a destination of choice for unique experiences delivered by masters of their craft."