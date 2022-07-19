Distillery plans include 45-acre project at The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee Hills brand has a big vision for its presence in Bristol.

Tennessee Hills Distillery announced Monday a $21.3 million project to bring its headquarters and a brand new manufacturing facility to Bristol, Tennessee.

In a work session Tuesday, the Bristol Tennessee City Council was presented a development agreement that would lay the framework for a much larger Tennessee Hills footprint in Bristol – the development by Tennessee Hills Distillery’s parent company, Rugged American Spirits, including a 45-acre mountainside parcel located just west of the entrance to The Pinnacle.

According to City Attorney Danielle Smith, the land would be deeded from the Industrial Development Board to Rugged American Spirits, which would then use the land to develop a multitude of possibilities, including an action park, recreation area, Smokestillery restaurant, Tennessee Hills Creamstillery or resort. Smith said Tuesday the agreement will need approval from the Industrial Development Board, which she said owns the land, and city council.

Scott Andrew, owner of Rugged American Spirits, described the 45-acre parcel as “a tough piece of land” that is “straight up and down, for the most part.” He said the quickest build would be an outdoor adventure park; however, he added that he and his team still have some work to do in deciding what the site is best suited for. Still, he is high on the potential of the project.

“There are some really good ideas to be put on there, and I think it will ultimately be a hodgepodge of those with an outdoor adventure (element),” Andrew said during the work session.

When all is said and done, the Tennessee Hills and Rugged American Spirits footprint just off I-81in West Bristol could be a massive one. Plans are already moving forward for the construction of a 35,000-square-foot distillery, with groundbreaking as soon as mid-August, and the utilization of the existing 19,000-square-foot building on the 8.5-acre site of the former American National University, located across U.S. 11 from The Pinnacle. Intended uses for the former college site include a museum and office.

Stephen and Jessica Callahan, husband and wife founders of Tennessee Hills Distillery, also attended Tuesday’s work session. In his brief remarks, Stephen Callahan reflected on just how far they have brought their business since it was established in 2014.

“Honestly, it’s kind of hard to talk about without getting emotional,” Callahan said. “We started at 26 years old in Jonesborough, and we slept on the floor and we just kept going through hard work, perseverance and believing in ourselves and our brand.”

Committed to operations in Bristol, the Callahan’s are set to relocate from Washington County, Tennessee and make Bristol home.

“I honestly think Tennessee Hills is getting by far bigger than just Stephen and Jessica Callahan,” he added. “It’s the people; it’s the whole region – that's what this brand represents, and it's such a great honor to be able to say that, being from here and knowing the opportunity that we have.”