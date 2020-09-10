Discovery Center partners with Tri-Cities Airport to expand drawing program

GRAY, Tenn. — The Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray has partnered with the Tri-Cities Airport Authority to add aviation-themed details to its interactive drawing program.
The program, called Draw Alive, lets participants turn two-dimensional drawings into animations that move around and interact with each other across a wall-sized surface, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Airport Authority.
Through the new partnership with TCAA, the exhibit now has a “flight-themed template” in addition to its marine life- and dinosaur-themed templates, the release states. The new template includes airplanes, helicopters and a hot air balloon, which users can design, color and animate.
“Draw Alive has been one of our biggest hits since it was installed and now it will be even more exciting and interactive for visitors of all ages,” Andy Marquart, CEO of Hands On! Discovery Center, said in the statement.
“The airport is excited about this partnership and our sponsorship of the Draw Alive exhibit,” Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director, said in the statement. “Not only will children, teens and adults get to have fun watching their own plane take flight, but it may encourage a number of kids to become interested in a career in the aviation industry.”
For more information about Draw Alive and the Hands On! Discovery Center, go to www.visithandson.org or call 423-434-HAND.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
