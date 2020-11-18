 Skip to main content
Dirty work piling up for Abingdon Poop Scoopers
Dirty work piling up for Abingdon Poop Scoopers

ABINGDON, Va. — Dustin Blevins does not mind dog-doo on his shoes.

That just comes with the job of operating Abingdon Poop Scoopers, a freelance gig that Blevins, 35, created to supplement his income as the IT director for a tractor company in Abingdon.

“I make sure the yard doesn’t get yucky,” said Blevins, a graduate of Marion Senior High School in Marion, Virginia.

Blevins scoops poop twice a month or weekly, if needed. At present, he’s got eight customers in and around the middle-class neighborhoods of Abingdon.

Primarily, Blevins leaves any discovered dung in double garbage bags at residences.

Big dogs, he said, are easier to clean up after.

It’s the little breeds that make picking out nasties in the lawn more of a challenge, he said.

On turf, or cleaning up patios, Blevins arrives with a rake and a giant dustpan to do the dirty work.

“We spot the mess and clean it up,” he said.

Researching this field of dog-doo dreams, Blevins found poop scoopers as close as Roanoke, Virginia, and as far away as Beverly Hills, California.

This is a no-contact service, which means Blevins shows up without an appointment.

“I think this is a good service for people who are busy or people who think it’s gross,” Blevins said.

Blevins can stomach it, too, even in the stinking-hot dog days of summer. And that’s because he once survived months of hiking the Appalachian Trail — and, as he put it, got used to dirt and grime.

Blevins changes $30 for biweekly service or $40 to stop once a week.

“And it costs a little extra if you’ve got lots of dogs,” he said.

“I usually get quite a bit from every yard,” Blevins bragged.

“But, surprisingly, it’s not too gross. You get used to it. I thought it would be a little worse. But it’s just like cleaning up after your own dog.”

