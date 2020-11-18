Dirty work piling up for Abingdon Poop Scoopers

ABINGDON, Va. — Dustin Blevins does not mind dog-doo on his shoes.

That just comes with the job of operating Abingdon Poop Scoopers, a freelance gig that Blevins, 35, created to supplement his income as the IT director for a tractor company in Abingdon.

“I make sure the yard doesn’t get yucky,” said Blevins, a graduate of Marion Senior High School in Marion, Virginia.

Blevins scoops poop twice a month or weekly, if needed. At present, he’s got eight customers in and around the middle-class neighborhoods of Abingdon.

Primarily, Blevins leaves any discovered dung in double garbage bags at residences.

Big dogs, he said, are easier to clean up after.

It’s the little breeds that make picking out nasties in the lawn more of a challenge, he said.

On turf, or cleaning up patios, Blevins arrives with a rake and a giant dustpan to do the dirty work.

“We spot the mess and clean it up,” he said.

Researching this field of dog-doo dreams, Blevins found poop scoopers as close as Roanoke, Virginia, and as far away as Beverly Hills, California.